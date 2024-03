The production value of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is top-notch, with LED screens forming a gigantic backdrop as well as bringing the entire stage surface to life.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"An epic start to Taylor Swift’s Singapore run of concerts"

MAKE no mistake, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is no ordinary concert – it’s an experience.

Just ask the 55,000 Swifties who descended on the National Stadium on Saturday (Mar 2) to attend the first of six sell-out shows in Singapore.

Many fans spend months planning what Swift-inspired outfit to wear to her performances – from her floral 2021 Grammys dress to the pastels that defined her Lover era and everything else in between.

Strangers become fast friends after exchanging homemade bracelets at...