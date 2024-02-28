An Italian feast for BT readers

The first dining experience organised by BT Club has taken place at Fico.
THE Business Times took a group of 80 readers on a whirlwind Italian culinary trip last month for its BT Club event, A Night in Puglia: A Feast for the Senses.

It was held at one of Singapore’s most popular restaurants, Fico, where the reservations waitlist can be as long as two months.

The event was also the first dining experience organised by BT Club, a membership benefits programme for the financial daily’s readers. All 80 seats for the event were sold out within a fortnight.

Attendees tucked into a specially curated menu featuring many Fico signatures as well as off-menu items such as squid ink pasta and grilled lobster that were created just for the event.

There was also free flow of wine for two hours to keep the mood merry throughout the evening.

Before the night ended, a lucky draw was held where six readers went home with prizes that included a hand-crafted pottery set, a coffee machine and bottles of wine.

The top prize came from homegrown speaker design company, Decibelist; and was a handcrafted-to-order wireless speaker worth S$800.

