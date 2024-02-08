Architects Neri & Hu find inspiration in Shanghai

WHEN Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu headed to Shanghai to run a project for American architecture firm Michael Graves & Associates for six weeks in the early 2000s, they never imagined they would eventually start one of the most progressive firms in the world in the Chinese city, and spend the next two decades there.

“That short stay led to a long stay when we could not go back to the US due to Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome),” says Neri. “We realised we could contribute and be part of an exciting era for Chinese architecture, so we made the move (permanent with their children). Also, Rossana’s father was from Shanghai, and she felt it was a personal homecoming to move back and practise...