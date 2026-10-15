DESIGN

These are some Red Dot Award: Design Concept winners that deserve to be produced – pronto

Behind each winning idea is a distinct sense of wonderment. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

[SINGAPORE] Every October, the Red Dot Award: Design Concept winners are unveiled, showcasing an exciting list of innovative designs.

Part of the fun of checking out these solutions that affect our daily lives – from architecture and products to communication – is to see what the future holds.

And there’s that distinct sense of wonderment. These concepts articulate new ideas born as much out of curiosity as they are of research, modification and assessment.

Entries for the award – one of the largest global professional competitions for design concepts and prototypes – come from companies, universities and individuals around the world.

Outstanding contenders receive the Red Dot for high design quality; ground-breaking work is honoured with the Red Dot: Best of the Best accolade; and from among these, the top achievement walks away with the Red Dot: Luminary.

Many concepts never go beyond a prototype, but we sure hope the following ones do:

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walk me by Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan

Instead of wheels, four robotic legs with AI gait control enable the walk me mobility aid to climb stairs and move laterally in confined spaces. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

This year’s winner of the Red Dot: Luminary may look like something right out of a Spiderman movie, but it’s really more a super-aid than super hero. walk me is best described as a seat that takes those with limited mobility pretty much anywhere.

Instead of wheels, four robotic legs with artificial intelligence gait control enable it to climb stairs and move laterally in confined spaces. The seat height is adjustable for easy boarding and eye-level communication with standing pedestrians.

Instead of mechanical coldness, its joints are covered in a 3D-knitted fabric; a felt-like material and office-chair silhouette give off a friendly, familiar vibe. This aid even welcomes the rider with a posture resembling a polite bow – inspired by the Japanese spirit of omotenashi (hospitality).

Toyota’s walk me clinched the top award for supporting independence, dignity and emotional connection while “reducing the stigma associated with mobility aids”. Imagine what this could do for our super-aged society.

Cleer Infinity by Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co, China

The cuff-style Cleer Infinity does more than just provide audio. Its built-in heart rate sensor enables health monitoring. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

Open-ear earbuds have been around for years, but we like the cuff-style Cleer Infinity because it does more than just provide audio. This lifestyle product includes a built-in heart rate sensor for health monitoring and delivers everything in a fashion-forward shape inspired by the infinity symbol.

A secure open-ear fit enables users to maintain ambient awareness. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

A secure open-ear fit enables users to maintain ambient awareness and stay connected to their surroundings during daily activity and outdoor exercise. A soft, double-layer foam construction enhances comfort and reduces pressure during extended periods of use.

The earbuds can be personalised with interchangeable decorative clips and come in a premium, soft-touch Alcantara charging pouch. Now, this is wearable tech we’d like to get our hands on.

Hybrid Lumina Slat System by Macau University of Science and Technology, Macau

The blinds by Hybrid Lumina Slat System harvest solar energy while blocking daytime glare. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

Blinds to block daytime glare are good, but blinds that also harvest solar energy to provide LED lighting at night are even better.

After sundown, the energy captured powers soft, LED lighting. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

And that’s exactly what the Hybrid Lumina Slat System does, while looking sleek all day long. We love the soft glow it emits when night falls, and the fact that it’s such a clever and sustainable solution, perfect for Singapore’s weather. Someone manufacture this, please.

IXI Eyewear: Focus, Reinvented by IXI, Finland

Like what you’re looking at? IXI Eyewear is meant for those with presbyopia – or long-sightedness. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

This is smart eyewear – but not intrusive AI glasses, thank you very much. Instead, the IXI Eyewear is meant for those with presbyopia – or long-sightedness – an age-related condition which 2.1 billion people live with.

These are the world’s first autofocus eyewear, made possible by a novel miniaturisation technology that conceals eye-tracking technology. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

Existing spectacles require wearers to tilt their heads and find the right zone in the lens, or swop glasses when switching between reading and distance vision.

This innovation, however, does away with all that by being the world’s first auto-focus eyewear. It uses new miniaturisation methods to conceal complex, eye-tracking technology in light, chic-looking eyewear.

IXI has already secured funding, and has lens manufacturing and an optical store distribution network in place. Watch this space.

PullPal by David Minogue, USA

Good dog: PullPal addresses the safety issue faced by those walking their dogs when their four-legged friends suddenly pull forcefully at their leash. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

Anyone who has ever had a tug-of-war with their dog will understand why we need this. The PullPal addresses the safety issue faced by those walking their dogs when their four-legged friends decide to suddenly pull forcefully at their leash.

Entirely mechanical and requiring no batteries or electronics, PullPal is a humane alternative to choke chains and prong collars. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

A simple and effective solution for safer and more comfortable dog-walking, the device releases a controlled burst of air via an integrated whistle when leash tension exceeds a set threshold. The sound interrupts the dog’s focus and discourages jerking and pulling without causing it pain, fear or physical discomfort.

Attached directly to a dog’s collar, the lightweight PullPal is entirely mechanical and requires no batteries or electronics.

It’s a humane alternative to choke chains and prong collars, and the human doesn’t need to rely on physical strength or brute force to maintain control either.

The cherry on top? No more embarrassment from getting dragged around by an over-excited dog.

AB2000 Ultra-Compact Baby Stroller by Ningbo Mybaby Baby & Children Products Manufacturing Co, China

This stroller folds into a space-saving, book-like profile. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

Ah, the stroller. An essential device when you’re out and about with a small child, but a pain to deal with when not in use.

The AB2000’s ultra-compact form packs a full-size seat, a multi-position reclining backrest and a spacious storage basket. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

It’s why we like the AB2000. It folds into a book-like profile just 11 cm thick, converts between hand-carry and backpack modes, and can fit in overhead compartments. Its ultra-compact form packs a full-size seat, a multi-position reclining backrest and a spacious storage basket.

Constructed with aerospace-grade aluminium and certified to safety standards, this stroller combines portability with comfort and a minimalist design. Babies, anyone?

Wheelchair Poncho by 55 Minutes, Singapore

The Wheelchair Poncho provides users with full protection in rainy weather. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

When it rains, whipping out an umbrella does not quite protect wheelchair users from getting wet. Current solutions, including umbrella holders and conventional ponchos are either impractical, unstable, uncomfortable or even unsafe.

The Wheelchair Poncho, however, focuses on adaptability, with its six essential design criteria being safety, ease of use, full-body coverage, adaptability, affordability and local availability.

The result is a poncho that deploys in under 30 seconds using flexible self-expanding ribs inspired by stroller mosquito nets and outdoor equipment.

Magnetic closures and adjustable draw cords provide a secure, comfortable fit for individual users and wheelchairs; its breathable nylon rip-stop fabric reduces heat build-up and dries quickly in humid conditions.

This lightweight and collapsible poncho packs easily into a bag, so users needn’t fret about getting caught without rain protection when out and about.

Next, we’d like a design that keeps us dry when getting into our car in pouring rain.

Aura by Aditya Mehra, India

Aura is a sleek, discreet architectural solution built into a bathroom that automatically activates to dry high-moisture surfaces. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

A warm and humid bathroom is the perfect environment for mould and bacteria to grow. Yet, traditional ventilation systems are often noisy, visually unappealing and designed to react only after moisture has accumulated.

No towels needed: Aura can also provide airflow to dry your body post-shower. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

In comes Aura – a sleek, discreet architectural solution built into bathroom interiors that continuously monitors environmental conditions using motion and humidity sensors.

It automatically activates when steam level rises and can even provide body drying after a shower. A dual-flank slot system channels purified airflow via a warming breeze in colder conditions or a cooling flow under warmer ones.

Aura also redirects airflow towards high-moisture surfaces such as floors, walls and ceilings to accelerate drying and sterilisation. This prevents mould and microbial build-up, as well as long-term structural deterioration caused by excess humidity.

Bathrooms in Singapore homes could definitely do with one of these.

InvisiLock by Ju Song-eun, South Korea

InvisiLock keeps prying eyes away. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

Digital door locks offer the convenience of keyless entry, among other advantages. But what if strangers and random creeps are hanging around while you’re entering the code?

The password-input buttons of the door lock are on the inside of the door handle. PHOTO: RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

This is where InvisiLock comes in. Its design moves the password-input buttons of the door lock to the inside of the door handle, so you can enter the code naturally while gripping it. This concealed location prevents others from observing the password being entered, reducing user anxiety and the risk of unauthorised access.

On top of that, a distance sensor activates an animated eye display when someone approaches, leveraging the “watching eyes” effect to discourage antisocial behaviour and deter potential intruders.

The “eyes” blink in response to each button press and smile when access is granted, providing intuitive visual feedback throughout the unlocking process. Four illuminated indicators activate when a user is detected, guiding the hand to the concealed buttons and improving usability in low-light conditions.

The only question is: Why isn’t this on the market already?