ChildAid 2026 goes outdoors with free music and arts festival at UOB Plaza

ARTS

All-day performances, food stalls and interactive activities bring BT and ST’s annual fundraiser into the heart of Raffles Place

Amni Musfirah (left) with ChildAid performers at Sing60 Music Festival on Dec 6, 2025. She is the creative director for ChildAid 2026. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] After two decades of staging concerts in theatres and concert halls, ChildAid is taking its performances outdoors – and making them free for everyone.

The annual charity fundraiser, jointly organised by The Business Times and The Straits Times, will transform the UOB Plaza Atrium in Raffles Place into a lively arts and entertainment festival on Nov 13 and 14.

Titled ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage, the event marks a major departure from the fundraiser’s traditional format of ticketed concerts, as it brings music, dance and theatre performances into the heart of the Central Business District.

Visitors can drop by anytime between 11 am and 8 pm on both days to catch free performances spanning musical theatre, ballet, hip-hop, classical music, pop, R&B and rock.

The festival will also feature an outdoor village with interactive art activities, food stalls and creative ways for visitors to contribute to charity.

Music, dance and skits by more than 130 performers have been assembled for ChildAid 2026. PHOTO: ST

Now in its 21st edition, ChildAid raises funds for two beneficiaries: The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which gives young people from underserved backgrounds opportunities to pursue the arts, and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides financial assistance to children from low-income families.

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Since its launch in 2005, ChildAid has raised more than S$32 million for the two charities. This year’s festival aims to make the fundraiser more accessible by removing the barrier of ticket prices and inviting the wider public to enjoy the performances while contributing to a good cause.

Chen Huifen, editor of BT, says: “ChildAid has always been about using the arts to make a difference in young people’s lives. This year, we’re bringing more than 130 performers of different ages and backgrounds together, to reflect the wider community that has supported ChildAid over the past two decades.”

The first day will feature acoustic performances, theatrical skits and vocal showcases. Among the highlights are a musical theatre production, actors performing on the plaza steps, a sunset acoustic guitar set by the Singapore River, and a specially arranged Michael Jackson medley.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo will attend the festival as guest of honour at 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the second day will bring together a broader mix of dance and music, from ballet and hip-hop to classical, pop and rock. Audiences can also look forward to an ensemble combining singers, dancers and instrumentalists, as well as a multi-generational band fronted by a teenager.

Alongside pop and rock, classical music has always been a staple for ChildAid, as seen in its 2024 edition featuring pianist Jessie Meng (left) and violinist Travis Wong Kai Xuan. PHOTO: ST

ChildAid 2026’s creative director is Amni Musfirah, who has performed frequently in the annual fundraiser since 2008 when she was 14.

Beyond the stage, visitors can explore a festival village offering activities for all ages. One highlight is a 4.8 m-long interactive pledge wall, where visitors can create personalised clickers as part of the fundraising experience.

There will also be live caricature artists, glitter and face-painting stations, and a food market selling popcorn, bubble tea, snacks and ice cream, with proceeds going to the two charities.

ChildAid 2026 received generous donations from UOB, the Musim Mas Foundation, the estate of Lim Chin Hua, and the Choo family, in memory of the late Choo Lye Heng and Lim Swee Hiang.

UOB is the venue sponsor. While admission is free, members of the public can make donations through giving.sg or by scanning PayNow QR codes at the festival.

ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage takes place at UOB Plaza Atrium, 80 Raffles Place, on Nov 13 and 14, from 11 am to 8 pm