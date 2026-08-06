RSP’s new book commemorates 70 years in architecture

DESIGN

The architectural and engineering consultancy’s development mirrors that of Singapore

The firm has traced its progress from a local practice into an integrated global architectural and engineering consultancy in RSP 70: The Stories We Build. PHOTO: RSP

[SINGAPORE] Architecture has a role that is far bigger than impressive designs or the creation of functional spaces. It is about placemaking: creating character and connection between people and places; and solutioning: translating designs with complex engineering requirements into reality.

For residents, it brings a sense of familiarity and belonging, and for visitors, distinctive flavours of a nation’s history and way of life.

In Singapore’s transformation over six decades, architecture has played a starring role – the built environment constantly changing as the country moved from Third World to First. Architecture continues to shape the nation, even as it marks its 61st birthday on Aug 9.

Today, an airport here is more than just a transitory node but a place to hang out and a destination recognised around the world. A school is not merely a cluster of buildings but an environment that fosters creativity and encourages interaction. Even a bridge transforms into an artistic expression and a magnet for people. And an indoor stadium completed 37 years ago continues to host large scale, high profile events.

These are some of the projects completed by homegrown RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, whose history parallels Singapore’s development.

Established in 1956, the firm’s portfolio includes over 2,500 projects covering residential, civic, commercial and industrial sectors, as well as masterplans. It now has some 1,000 architects, engineers, planners and technical specialists working in 12 offices across six countries.

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The book is divided into three parts. PHOTO: RSP

The firm, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, has traced its progress from a local practice into an integrated global architectural and engineering consultancy in a new, three-part book, RSP 70: The Stories We Build.

The first chapter, Standards for Tomorrow, shines the spotlight on iconic projects it has worked on – including Singapore Indoor Stadium, Jewel Changi Airport, The Pinnacle@Duxton, Mandai Bird Paradise and Henderson Waves.

The second, Design for Humanity, looks at its role in condominium living and the Central Business District’s (CBD) transformation; while Built to Sustain focuses on the firm’s approach to holistic, sustainable designs.

Most interesting are the projects that follow Singapore’s development trajectory and evolving priorities, the decision-making processes that birthed designs and the technical challenges that come with engineering and construction.

For instance, RSP built the Straits Trading Building at 9 Battery Road in 1972, which at 22 storeys, was then one of the tallest buildings in the prime “Golden Shoe” district. Two years prior, the 77-hectare (ha), shoe-shaped plot of land in the city centre was gazetted as Singapore’s future financial, banking and commercial hub, allowing owners to repossess their properties for development.

RSP went on to develop more office buildings in the CBD, including Clifford Centre (currently undergoing redevelopment) in 1977, Republic Plaza in 1997, Capital Tower in 2000 and CapitaSpring in 2021.

In the residential space, condominium designs changed through the years as it built the 68-unit Cavanaugh Court (1971), 489-unit Clementi Park (1985) and 1,093-unit Bayshore Park (1986). In 2017, it constructed Watertown and Waterway Point in Punggol, which is envisioned as a “coastal town of the 21st century”.

The CapitaSpring project. PHOTO: RSP

Over time, as sustainable development and climate change came into focus, architecture also evolved. In collaboration with OMA, The Interlace (2013) condominium’s 1,040 units are housed in 31 six-storey blocks stacked in a hexagonal layout – interspersed with landscaped courtyards, extensive gardens and sky terraces – to maximise sunlight, air and privacy while reducing traffic.

In the office space, the wind scoop on the rooftop of CapitaGreen (2014) – whose double-glazed facade is dotted with planters and sky terraces – pulls fresh air into the building’s air-conditioning system, reducing energy consumption by 35 per cent. The project was done in partnership with Toyo Ito & Associates.

Among other things, the book looks at the problem-solving aspects of architecture. PHOTO: RSP

Then there are the less glamorous, problem-solving aspects of architecture. One example is the Safdie Architects-designed Jewel Changi Airport, whose torus-shaped glass roof was particularly daunting to build. Due to its off-centre placement, the gridshell geometry meant that every one of the 9,000 or so triangular glass panels had to be individually calculated and customised.

Meanwhile, the three-dimensional, folded form of the 274-metre long Henderson Waves pedestrian bridge – jointly designed with IJP Corporation – was first generated by mathematical formulas, then refined through a series of architectural physical models. During construction, local craftsmen had to hand-cut the decking’s wooden slats.

The book also looks at some of RSP’s overseas projects, including the stunning BAPS Hindu Mandir Complex in Abu Dhabi, and the luxurious Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Dubai and Armani Hotel & Residences Diriyah, in Saudi Arabia.

There’s just one major project missing that we’d love to see in the book – the Johor royal family’s upcoming 27-ha, US$200 million private waterfront residence in Desaru, Johor.

RSP 70: The Stories We Build can be read at https://rsp.design/rsp70