Sifa 2026: Early titles include Hamlet, Hedda Gabler and 3-hour fashion drama

Sneak preview of the festival line-up hints at a programme built for a very broad audience

Set in a fashion house, the monumental 3-hour drama "Lacrima" features a large cast speaking in four languages. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

[SINGAPORE] Hamlet performed by actors with Down Syndrome and Hedda Gabler staged in Korean are among the first titles unveiled for the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) 2026.

The full line-up will be announced in mid-March. But the new festival director, Chong Tze Chien, offered an early preview that also includes Lacrima, an acclaimed three-hour drama set inside a Parisian fashion house, and Strangely Familiar, a cross-border dance work led by Singapore’s The Human Expression Dance Company.

The family oriented immersive production The Lighthouse, set across various spaces in The Arts House, has also been confirmed.

The Lighthouse by Australia’s Patch Theatre is pure delight for the whole family. PHOTO: MATT BYRNE

Commissioned by the National Arts Council and organised by Arts House Group, Sifa 2026 runs from May 15 to 30 and marks its 27th edition across a 49-year history.

For Chong, who helms the festival for the first time, the initial selection hints at a line-up that seeks to balance familiarity and discovery, accessibility and experimentation.

Recognisable classics such as Hamlet (by Teatro La Plaza) and Hedda Gabler (by the National Theatre Company of Korea) offer clear entry points for traditional audiences, while Lacrima brings together theatre and high fashion in a monumental production that leans into visual spectacle and extended storytelling.

Hedda Gabler by the National Theatre Company of Korea comes to Singapore after a sold-out run in South Korea. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

At three hours, Lacrima – created by Franco-Vietnamese writer-director Caroline Guiela Nguyen – stands in deliberate contrast to the short-form viewing habits shaped by digital media.

Meanwhile, the dance work Strangely Familiar extends the festival’s regional reach through collaboration across four Asian territories – Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Macau – broadening both artistic exchange and potential audience appeal.

For families and younger viewers, The Lighthouse by Australia’s Patch Theatre offers an immersive, roving, Instagram-friendly experience – suggesting an effort to engage audiences who want more participatory shows.

More titles will be announced in mid-March, but the early preview already outlines a festival attempting to strike a careful balance: international works alongside regional collaborations, established titles alongside new interpretations, and large-scale productions alongside more intimate, accessible experiences.

Tickets go on sale in mid-March.