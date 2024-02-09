Art and sports rarely mix in France. As a rule, the country’s artistic output leans toward intellectualism rather than the virtuosity embodied by high-level athletes.

"An arts festival about sports, for people who don’t like sports"

PARIS — When it comes to the biggest sports show on earth, many Parisians have reached the stage of begrudging acceptance. The level of disruption — and metro price hikes — to get the city ready for this summer’s Olympic Games hasn’t exactly endeared the event to locals, especially those who favour culture over sports.

“The Olympics are coming — whether we like it or not,” a curator from the Pompidou Centre, Linus Gratte, said as he introduced a performance there this past weekend as part of the “Hors Pistes” festival. The audience chuckled.

“Hors Pistes” (meaning “Off-Piste”), a festival the Pompidou Centre says is devoted to “moving images”, came with an Olympic-ready...