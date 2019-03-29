You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20190329_ARTS.jpg
M1 CONTACT Contemporary Dance Festival

BT_20190329_ARTS2.jpg
BINARY – INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS SHOWCASE

BT_20190329_ARTS3.jpg
(Left) DIVERCITY; (Right) MR SIGN

BT_20190329_ARTS5.jpg
(Left) M1 OPEN STAGE; (Right) DANCE AT DUSK

10 years of toil pay off

The M1 CONTACT Contemporary Dance Festival marks a decade of bringing contemporary dance to the Singapore audience
Mar 29, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

TWELVE years ago, dancer Kuik Swee Boon returned to Singapore after a five-year stint dancing for the prestigious Compania Nacional de Danza in Spain, one of Europe’s top dance companies. Having been a part of the rich contemporary scene in Spain, he was eager to see contemporary dance develop

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

arts
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening