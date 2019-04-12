You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT20190412-BTL-020-00-01.jpg
(Foreground) Ade Darmawan distils essential oils from spices to have them drip on and gradually destroy propaganda books on Suharto.
PHOTO: NTU CCA

BT20190412-BTL-020-00-02.jpg
ila examines the Singapore Malay identity as one with vanishing connections to Indonesia.
PHOTO: NTU CCA

BT20190412-BTL-020-00-03.jpg
Close-up of Ade Darmawan’s distillation process.
PHOTO: NTU CCA

BT20190412-BTL-020-00-04.jpg
Melati Suryodarmo documents the subversive Reog dance in Java.
PHOTO: NTU CCA

Against The Tide

Arus Balik, a new art exhibition at NTU CCA, finds inspiration from Pramoedya Ananta Toer’s least-known novel
Apr 12, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

THE COMPLEX HISTORY of the Malay Archipelago is investigated in Arus Balik, a new exhibition curated by the influential Belgian art historian and critic Phillipe Pirotte for the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art (NTU CCA) in Gillman Barracks.

Prof Pirotte was chatting with Ade Darmawan,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

art
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening