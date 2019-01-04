You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

18-19_Art_Folder-Links-zanele_muholi_2.jpg
Zanele Muholi’s photos of queer South African women line a wall in Kochi.
PHOTOS: KOCHI-MUZIRIS BIENNALE & HELMI YUSOF

18-19_Art_Folder-Links-shubigi_rao_1.jpg
Singapore artist Shubigi Rao imagines Kochi as a base for book smugglers.

18-19_Art_Folder-Links-_LEK9987_copy.jpg
An installation by top Chinese artist Song Dong.

18-19_Art_Folder-Links-marzia_farhana.jpg
Marzia Farhana collected broken furniture from the Kerala floods and turned them into installations.

18-19_Art_Folder-Links-Nathan_Coley.jpg
Nathan Coley’s light art in front of Aspinwall House.

18-19_Art_Folder-Links-_RSH8687_f.jpg
Mechanical angels by Indonesia’s Heri Dono.

Art Makes A Statement In Kochi

India’s biggest visual arts event goes for broke with au courant issues
Jan 4, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

KOCHI IN KERALA is known for its laid-back charm, its lively dining scene, and the amazing Ayurvedic massages that make you feel a decade younger. Like Luang Prabang and Chiang Rai, it attracts the most discerning of leisure travellers, eager for a relaxed experience a world away from the hustle

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

art
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening