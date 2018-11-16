Art On Track

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE ART WORLD WOKE UP to a rude shock recently when MCH Group – the brand behind the world’s most famous art fair Art Basel – announced it was pulling out of Singapore’s new art fair Art SG even before the curtain rose on it. Not only that, MCH Group was also divesting from its 50 percent stake
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg