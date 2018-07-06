You are here
At The Heart Of Chinatown
Chinatown Crossings is a site-specific theatre performance that takes the audience to its temples, stalls and back alleys
CHINATOWN WASN'T ALWAYS CHINATOWN. Prior to the 1980s, its denizens referred to the area by its specific precincts and street names such as Kreta Ayer, Keong Saik Road and Sago Lane. It was only when the government wanted to demarcate the area as a historic district that the name 'Chinatown'
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg