You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20190208_WEEKEND_037.jpg
The famous portrait of Sir Stamford Raffles, with Java as the backdrop.
PHOTO BY NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, THE TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM & BRITISH LIBRARY BOARD.

BT_20190208_WEEKEND_039.jpg
A Buddhist sculpture of Mamaki collected by Raffles in Java.
PHOTO BY NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, THE TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM & BRITISH LIBRARY BOARD.

BT_20190208_WEEKEND_038.jpg
Perfectlyaligned court letter to Raffles from Sultan Mahmud Shah of Lingga.
PHOTO BY NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, THE TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM & BRITISH LIBRARY BOARD.

BT_20190208_WEEKEND_042.jpg
A gamelan instrument from the era.
PHOTO BY NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, THE TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM & BRITISH LIBRARY BOARD.

BT_20190208_WEEKEND_041.jpg
A Javanese mask collected by the statesman.
PHOTO BY NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, THE TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM & BRITISH LIBRARY BOARD.

BT_20190208_WEEKEND_040.jpg
A trade textile from the mid-1700s.
PHOTO BY NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, THE TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM & BRITISH LIBRARY BOARD.

Challenging The Raffles Myth

Hero or villain? A new exhibition at Asian Civilisations Museum poses questions on the character and achievements of Sir Stamford Raffles
Feb 8, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

IN THE PAST DECADE, the general perception of Singapore as a sleepy fishing village before the arrival of Sir Thomas Stamford Bingley Raffles in 1819 has been changing. Scholarly research coupled with archeological digs show that Singapore was in all likelihood a thriving entrepot long before

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

art
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening