You are here
Challenging The Raffles Myth
Hero or villain? A new exhibition at Asian Civilisations Museum poses questions on the character and achievements of Sir Stamford Raffles
IN THE PAST DECADE, the general perception of Singapore as a sleepy fishing village before the arrival of Sir Thomas Stamford Bingley Raffles in 1819 has been changing. Scholarly research coupled with archeological digs show that Singapore was in all likelihood a thriving entrepot long before
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg