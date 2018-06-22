You are here
Days Of Our Lives
Artist Rose Chang's paintings depict life back in the kampung days
At 72 years old, artist Rose Chang still works in her studio at her Toa Payoh flat, spending about six hours every day, painting scenes of kampung life, which she is well known for.
Ms Chang's memories of growing up in a kampung are not clear, but she remembers clearly stories of kampung
