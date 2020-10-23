You are here

Night Passage (2004) finds inspiration from classic Asian literature to explore similar themes of time, memory, loss, dreams and reality.
PHOTO: NTU CCA

End of a chapter in Singapore's art history

NTU Centre for Contemporary Art's swansong looks at memory and forgetting
23/10/2020 - 05:50
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

Singapore

THE new show at NTU Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA) in Gillman Barracks will be its last. The solo exhibition of Trinh T Minh-ha's films opened over the weekend and will run till Feb 28, 2021 - after which CCA's current space, with its flexible exhibition hall and screening

