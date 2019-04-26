Fairy Tales

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Create your own ‘happy ever after’ at ANDSOFORTH Jr’s 22 Stories, where you can star in your own fairy tale as part of an interactive theatrical experience, spread across 22 Instagram-worthy rooms.
Go on a desert trek with Ali Baba in One Thousand and One Nights, then dive down the rabbit
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg