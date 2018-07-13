You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20180713_ART13-P_3498111.jpg
The Butcher's Wife, 2015, Acrylic on canvas, 121 x 161 cm.
PHOTO:THE CULTURE STORY & ARTCOMMUNE GALLERY

BT_20180713_ART13-P_3498111.jpg
Wong Keen.
PHOTO:THE CULTURE STORY & ARTCOMMUNE GALLERY

BT_20180713_ART13-P_3498111.jpg
Three Stories, 2017, Acrylic on canvas, 176 x 106 cm.
PHOTO:THE CULTURE STORY & ARTCOMMUNE GALLERY

BT_20180713_ART13-P_3498111.jpg
The Aftermath, 2017, Acrylic on canvas, 305 x 610 cm.
PHOTO:THE CULTURE STORY & ARTCOMMUNE GALLERY

BT_20180713_ART13-P_3498111.jpg
The Meat Stall, 2018, Acrylic on canvas, 215 x 305 cm.
PHOTO:THE CULTURE STORY & ARTCOMMUNE GALLERY

BT_20180713_ART13-P_3498111.jpg
A Butcher's Place, 2018, Painted wooden pellets, meat hooks and acrylic on rice paper cutouts.
PHOTO:THE CULTURE STORY & ARTCOMMUNE GALLERY

Flesh And Blood

76-year-old Wong Keen, Singapore's first abstract expressionist, is finding fresh inspiration in butcher shops
Jul 13, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

"STILL ALIVE, STILL KICKING" is how Wong Keen replies to the standard greeting of "How do you do?" At 76, the veteran painter has lived a storied life that includes studying under Singapore art pioneers Liu Kang and Chen Wen Hsi when he was a boy, and then moving to New York at the tail end of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening