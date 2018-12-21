Gazing at Gillman

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Been to Gillman Barracks lately? The strong year-end shows at several galleries warrant a visit. Start at the top end of Lock Road and work your way down. Begin at Mizuma and its showcase of works by crowd-favourite Albert Yonathan Setyawan and the deliciously sardonic Miyanaga Aiko.
Step
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg