Guitar Hero

Nine years ago, Kevin Loh was talentscouted by The Yehudi Menuhin School via his YouTube Channel when he was 12. Since then, he's gone on to perform and compete on various international stages, winning countless accolades. They include the top prizes in both the Junior and Senior Categories of the Guitar Foundation of America International Youth Competition, as well as the Open Category at the 34th Volos International Guitar Festival and Competition in Greece. Having just completed his National Service, the 21-year-old is set to perform Rodrigo's popular Concerto de Aranjuez in The President's Young Performers Concert 2019, together with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra concert conducted by Joshua Tan. The orchestra will also be performing Mendelssohn's The Fair Melusina Overture, Op. 32 and Reger's Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Mozart, Op. 132.

The President's Young Performers Concert runs at the Victoria Theatre on Sep 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets from Sistic.