You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

0803buzz01.jpg
A Disappearing Number.

Math Whiz

Mar 8, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

Math seldom looks as rich, intricate and poetic as it does in A Disappearing Number, a terrific play originally produced by award-winning British theatre company Complicite directed by Simon McBurney, a star attraction at this year’s Singapore International Festival of Arts.

Ahead of the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

buzz
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening