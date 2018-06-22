You are here
Not So Marvellous
Marvel Studios celebrates 10 years of screen action with an underwhelming exhibition of life-size figures and artefacts
MARINA BAY SANDS may be a fine place for shop-hopping, but if you plan to do some planet-hopping, head to its ArtScience Museum instead.
The Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition is here, if you haven't heard. And if you haven't heard that, chances are you haven't watched
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg