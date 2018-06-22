You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20180622_ENTERTAIN22-J_3476752.jpg
ArtScience Museum's Marvel Studios Exhibition Gallery 4 showing Sakaar's gladiator arena and the iconic battle between Thor and Hulk from Thor Ragnarok.
PHOTO: BY MARINA BAY SANDS & DISNEY SINGAPORE

BT_20180622_ENTERTAIN22-J_3476752.jpg
Gallery 2 has a display on the evolution of Iron Man's armour.
PHOTO: BY MARINA BAY SANDS & DISNEY SINGAPORE

BT_20180622_ENTERTAIN22-J_3476752.jpg
A look at what's presented at Gallery 10.
PHOTO: BY MARINA BAY SANDS & DISNEY SINGAPORE

Not So Marvellous

Marvel Studios celebrates 10 years of screen action with an underwhelming exhibition of life-size figures and artefacts
Jun 22, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

MARINA BAY SANDS may be a fine place for shop-hopping, but if you plan to do some planet-hopping, head to its ArtScience Museum instead.

The Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition is here, if you haven't heard. And if you haven't heard that, chances are you haven't watched

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening