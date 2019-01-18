BT_20190118_BOOK1_3671927.jpg
The books Who moved my Cheese? (left) and Out Of The Maze.

BT_20190118_BOOK2_3671927.jpg
Dr Spencer Johnson.
BOOKS

Of mice, men and mazes

Out Of The Maze, the sequel to business bestseller Who Moved My Cheese?, expands the metaphor - but not by much
Jan 18, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

SOMETIME the late 1990s, every white-collar father was getting the same gift on Father’s Day - the business book Who Moved My Cheese? written by Dr Spencer Johnson. Okay, well, that’s a slight exaggeration. But the book did sell almost 30 million copies in 37 languages. And one couldn’t walk

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

business
Book
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.