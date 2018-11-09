On The Wall

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
If you have blank walls to fill, check out the 2018 Affordable Art Fair that’s running from Nov 16 to 18, with a VIP preview on Nov 15. As always, the quality of art ranges from the cutting-edge to the cookie-cutter. But those with discerning tastes would be able to snag a good low-priced work
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg