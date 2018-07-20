You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20180720_ART20A-J_3504790.jpg
Building A Character is a witty, whimsical look at a struggling actress's life.
PHOTOS BY W!LD RICE AND ALBERT LIM KS

BT_20180720_ART20A-J_3504790.jpg
Press Gang blows the lid off the struggles of Singapore media trying to report politically-sensitive news.

BT_20180720_ART20A-J_3504790.jpg
Supervision examines the power dynamics between a woman, her invalid father and domestic helper.

Power Plays

The Singapore Theatre Festival, arguably the country's most politically and socially relevant art event, returns with bold works
Jul 20, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

THE THING ABOUT the arts is this: it's not easy, even for the seasoned eye, to predict whether an artwork will stand the test of time. There are, of course, benchmarks of excellence, but these don't guarantee whether, in the case of a play, it will be restaged again, attract serious academic

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening