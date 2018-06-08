You are here
Story Of Fullerton Hotel - Theatre-Style
The grand hotel celebrates its 90th anniversary with a roving theatre show taking place around the premises
IF THERE'S ONE reason to sign up for Fullerton Hotel's 90th anniversary roving theatre show, it would be Auntie Rani. The hotel housekeeping character (played by gender-bending actor Dwayne Lau) preens, pouts and flutters her eyelashes furiously as she explains how she cleans a room.
''
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg