The Art Of Intimacy
A new exhibition in a Tiong Bahru apartment lets you look at art in the comfort of a lived-in space
IN FRENCH, CHAMBRES D'AMIS means 'guest rooms' or more literally 'friends' rooms'. The term was coined for an exhibition concept in the late 1980s by Jan Hoet, then-director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Ghent, Belgium, to show art in 58 houses belonging to everyday people. The idea was
