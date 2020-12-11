The little art show that could

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ARTISTS and art lovers of all stripes seem to adore Pameran Poskad, that little biennial show selling artworks the size of postcards. Every iteration has drawn a packed house, with occasionally fractious scenes of collectors competing for big artists' miniature works.
Adhering to social
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes