You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20201211_HYART11IUV3_4361472.jpg
(Left) Malaysia's Awang Damit abstract measuring 50cms by 50cms priced at S$2,500. (Right) Filipino artist Elmer Borlongan's postcard-sized artworks are priced at about S$800.
PHOTOS: AWANG DAMIT, ELMER BORLONGAN

BT_20201211_HYART11IUV3_4361472.jpg
Singapore artist Robert Zhao Renhui's diasec photograph selling for S$1,000.
PHOTO: ROBERT ZHAO RENHUI

The little art show that could

Pameran Poskad returns with artists big and very, very small.
11/12/2020 - 05:50
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

ARTISTS and art lovers of all stripes seem to adore Pameran Poskad, that little biennial show selling artworks the size of postcards. Every iteration has drawn a packed house, with occasionally fractious scenes of collectors competing for big artists' miniature works.

Adhering to social

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for