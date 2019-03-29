The Truth And Nothing But

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
One of France’s hottest playwrights is Florian Zeller, whose work was last seen in Pangdemonium’s much lauded production of The Father in 2018. This time, it is Singapore Repertory Theatre which is staging his play titled The Truth, a funny, light farce about two couples hiding their
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg