BLACKPINK K-pop star Lisa to join cast of 'White Lotus'

BLACKPINK singer and rapper Lisa will appear in season 3 of the hit US television series The White Lotus, marking the K-pop superstar’s acting debut, Variety reported on Monday (Feb 12).

Lisa will be credited on the HBO show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, Variety said, but her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, has not been disclosed.

Season 3 of White Lotus will begin production this month in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand, Variety reported.

As a member of the massively popular girl group BLACKPINK, Lisa is one of the most famous women in South Korea. Her role on the show could boost her star profile with American audiences.

Last week, Lisa announced that she had formed her own music and entertainment company, Lloud.

Lisa’s bandmate Jennie starred alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in the HBO drama The Idol in 2023, credited under the moniker Jennie Ruby Jane.

All four members of BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with South Korea’s YG Entertainment late last year, sending shares of the company up by nearly a third.

BLACKPINK set a Guinness record earlier this year for having the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, which now boasts over 90 million subscribers. REUTERS