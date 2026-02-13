Sixteen companies are taking part in the renamed competition this year, which tees off at SICC’s Island Course on March 5

Team Pernod members Bernard Poh (extreme left) and Samuel Koh (extreme right) with the members of Team Hugo Boss and Team Adidas. PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

[SINGAPORE] Bernard Poh, the head of private client and new business ventures at Pernod Ricard Singapore, summed up the spirit of the renamed The Straits Times and The Business Times Corporate Golf League in one succinct phrase.

“(The event is about) bringing the business community on the course together,” he said at a networking event on Wednesday (Feb 11) at Partee Golf at Science Park Drive, where about 100 representatives from 16 companies gathered to digest what this year’s event is all about.

The popular annual tournament was formerly known as The Business Times Corporate Golf League. For this 14th edition of the event, The Straits Times – the flagship English publication of SPH Media – has come on board for this time.

Over the years, this prestigious golf league has served as a platform for businesses to strengthen relationships with clients and associates, while connecting with industry leaders – all in the spirit of friendly competition.

It is in this vein that Poh and dozens of like-minded golfers are preparing to step away from the boardrooms to the golf courses, where they will also aim to network and engage with one another as they compete for attractive prizes and trophies.

“Pernod is entering a team in the Social category with the idea of moving up to the Competitive section next year if we can round up enough golfers from our high-end clientele,” said Poh.

Pernod, a global leader in premium international champagnes and spirits, is among the new teams that have registered for this year’s league, with the others being Dulux Paint, Croesus Group and UOB. Seagull Marine is also sending a team to this event, marking the company’s return to the league after an absence of several years.

The rest of the companies that are sending teams include SPH Media, Singapore Pools, Mitsubishi Electric, CLA Global, Hugo Boss (two teams), Orchid Country Club, ONE RHT, Simply Golf, Singapore Global Trust, the Singapore Golf Association and Olam International.

Singapore Pools is once again the presenting sponsor of the league, which tees off at the Singapore Island Country Club’s (SICC) renovated The Island course on March 5. The action then moves on to Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course on March 27, Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course (April 10) and Orchid Country Club (April 23). The fifth and final leg will be held at and SICC’s New course (May 8).

The teams can take part in the Competitive or Social categories. As of press time, Hugo Boss, SPH Media and Singapore Pools have confirmed that they will have teams playing in both categories.

One team to watch is CLA Global, which has have beefed up its team this year with some national and former national players. CLA Global, ranked among the top 10 largest accounting firms in Singapore, has been strong supporters of the corporate golf league in recent years. Justin Kuk (handicap index 4.7), who competed in last year’s South-east Asian Games in Thailand, is their main recruit this year. The other notable players in the lineup are Brandon Han (2.5), Darryl Low (3.1) and Ng Wei Jin (2.3).

The defending champions, Orchid Country Club, have retained almost the same team as last year. Team captain Joey Tan said: “Our team is made up mostly the Singapore Golf Association League players, and we are out to make an impact again this year.’

Seagull Marine, involved in ship repair, offshore fabrication and oil and gas among other marine services, took part in the years before the pandemic and are back this year, thanks to their captain M S Maniam.

The 14-handicapper said: “We see this event as a good networking tool. Our players, mostly mid-handicappers, are from Warren Golf and Country Club and Orchid Country Club.”

A significant rule change this year is the age restriction to 18 years and above which rules out national golfers Troy Storm and Chen Xingtong who both played last year.

This year’s event sponsors are Avatar, Deepal, Xpeng, Zeekr, Dulux, Royal Salute and Mitsubishi Electric. The supporting partners are Singapore Golf Association, Adidas, ARK Industries, Innogolf, Lion Corporation, Pan Pacific Orchard, TaylorMade and Tiitanstroke.

Entries are still open and limited slots are still available for registration at S$23,980 per ticket, inclusive of GST. For more information, visit https://event.sph.com.sg/event/corporategolf 2026