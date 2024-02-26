Bob Marley’s ‘Love’ prevails again to stay top of US box office

PARAMOUNT biopic Bob Marley: One Love led the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated US$13.5 million, as Love prevailed over films about demons and angels.

The global take for the film, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae singer, has now surpassed US$120 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday (Feb 25), showing exceptional strength for a music biopic.

Sony and Crunchyroll’s latest in the Demon Slayer manga series, Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, placed second for the weekend, earning an estimated US$11.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

“Reviews are again strong and the film is already doing excellent business in Japan and South Korea,” said analyst David Gross,

In third place was Lionsgate’s new inspirational drama Ordinary Angels, at US$6.5 million. Hilary Swank stars in the fact-based story of a Kentucky hairdresser who rallies her town to help a widower with a gravely ill young daughter.

The film “pulls your heartstrings with the expertise of Jascha Heifetz”, said Hollywood Reporter, while critics’ reviews and audience scores have been “excellent”, said Gross.

SEE ALSO Oppenheimer steamrolls towards Oscars with SAG Award wins

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Sony/Marvel superhero thriller Madame Web dropped two spots from last weekend to place fourth, with ticket sales of US$6 million. The film starring Dakota Johnson has managed to spin only a 13 per cent positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

And in fifth place, down one spot, was Universal’s family-friendly animation Migration, at US$3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Argyle (US$2.8 million);

Wonka (US$2.5 million);

Drive-Away Dolls (US$2.4 million);

The Beekeeper (US$2.0 million); and

The Chosen: S4 EP 4-6 (US$1.8 million) AFP