TAKING HEART

The monies will go towards arts education and training for children and youths

London’s West End Rising Stars – East Meets West in Musical Theatre had four performances across Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. PHOTO: BRITISH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE

[SINGAPORE] The British Theatre Playhouse (BTP) has raised S$53,650 for The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT-BAF) via its Art for Charity Gala.

This is the fourth time the theatre production company has supported the fund, which provides arts education and training to underserved children and youths. BTP has so far cumulatively contributed more than S$216,000.

BTP’s latest donation comes after it concluded the world premiere of a South-east Asian tour of London’s West End Rising Stars – East Meets West in Musical Theatre, a production which had four performances across Kuala Lumpur and Singapore in end-October.

For the first time on a major West End tour, the production put Asian representation in the spotlight and showcased young Asian talents in musical theatre, who performed songs from hit musicals such as Hamilton, Wicked and Miss Saigon.

Cecilia Leong Faulkner, co-founder and managing director of BTP, said: “The West End cast all have amazing voices, talent and stage presence.”

She added that the hard-earned efforts turning into S$53,650 for young artists “makes this tour truly special”.

Since its inception in 2004 and official adoption by BT in 2005, BT-BAF – managed by non-profit arts organisation TRCL – has helped some 26,000 underserved children and youth between the ages of six and 19 through arts-based programmes.

The funds raised by BTP went towards BT-BAF, including its Children for Children 2026 programme. This initiative, launched in 2008, provides outings to beneficiaries while raising funds for arts education and training programmes.

This year’s Children for Children raised a record S$750,000. On Oct 1, nearly 500 children and their families enjoyed hands-on and digital play at Curiosity Cove, Singapore’s largest indoor nature-inspired playscape at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.