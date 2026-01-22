Bryan Adams just rolls with the punches

Ahead of his upcoming Singapore show, the Canadian rocker talks about his new-found artisitic independence, optimism and why the music never stops

[SINGAPORE] After more than four decades of arena anthems, radio classics and sold-out tours, Bryan Adams is still finding new ways to surprise himself. When the 66-year-old returns to Singapore in February, it won’t just be as a veteran hitmaker revisiting old glories, but as an artist enjoying a renewed sense of freedom.

His latest album, Roll With The Punches, marks the first release under his own independent label. Creatively, the Summer of 69 hitmaker insists, not much has changed but the experience of doing it all on his own terms has been energising.

“The music is obviously still me, (but) having an independent label and being an independent artist now, it’s quite exciting,” he shares in a Zoom interview. “It’s been a real experience!”

That sense of optimism runs straight through the record. The title track, in particular, feels like a rallying cry – upbeat, resilient and unmistakably Adams. Its origin story is disarmingly simple. When he realised he would be going independent, the phrase came to him while walking up the stairs.

“I said, well, it’s gonna have to roll with the punches,” he recalls. “And I thought, oh, that’s actually quite a good idea.” The line became the album’s cornerstone, setting the tone for a record that embraces new beginnings rather than nostalgia.

On the current tour, the Canadian soft rocker with the unmistakable rasp has been introducing a handful of new songs into his famously hit-packed setlist. Tracks such as Roll With The Punches, Make Up Your Mind and Be the Reason have already found their footing on stage, earning strong responses from audiences.

Known around the world for his unmistakable voice and timeless hits, Adams continues to prove why he remains one of the most dynamic live performers of our time. PHOTO: STEVEN STANLEY

That balance between the new and the familiar is something Adams has refined over years of touring. With fans spanning multiple generations, his shows are long, generous affairs, anchored by the songs “people know and love”.

While he has previously performed classic albums in full, he’s quick to say there are no plans to bring that format to Asia this time around. Instead, audiences can expect what has become his calling card: a high-energy, no-frills rock show that moves effortlessly between eras.

What keeps him motivated to continue writing, recording and touring after all this time? Adams laughs off the idea of slowing down. “The tap doesn’t turn off,” he says. “It just keeps going. It’s like a steady drip and there’s no plumber to fix it.” Song ideas, he explains, still come naturally, without forcing or overthinking the process.

Creativity, for Adams, extends beyond music. He is also an accomplished photographer, and fans may be surprised to learn that the artwork for Roll With The Punches – including the album cover – was shot entirely by Adams himself, using an iPhone. It’s a practical choice as much as an artistic one. “It’s certainly the most handy,” he says, noting how seamlessly photography fits into life on the road.

Touring itself has also changed under his independent setup. Without the machinery of a major label behind him, Adams now manages himself and runs his own operation – a shift he describes as liberating. “Everything just seems a lot simpler and easier,” he says. “I just wish I’d done it 20 years ago.”

Bryan Adams performs at Arena@Expo on Feb 7. Tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster.