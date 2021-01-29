A joyous Raffles reunion

WHEN IT COMES TO HERITAGE, no one does it better than the Grand Dame herself. That's why, as the Year of the Ox rolls around, Raffles Hotel Singapore invites you to experience tradition served with a whole lot of flair.

The first stop is yì by Jereme Leung, where you can toss for luck with his elaborate version of yusheng and dine on his provincial Chinese specialities such as Sautéed King Prawns in Spicy Creamy Pumpkin Sauce and Dried Scallops and Fish Maw and Crabmeat Soup; or his special New Year creations like Baked Lobster with XO Sauce and Cheese. Dine in the ephemeral surroundings of the third level restaurant, or enjoy an exclusive experience in the privacy of Raffles Hotel's spacious Residence Suite. For gatherings of up to eight people, you get to enjoy the full suite facilities while dining on your preferred Lunar New Year set menu for a supplementary rate of S$500++. Or you could make a staycation out of it and spend the night in the luxurious suite for an additional S$500++.

If you decide to stay home, you can still enjoy the Raffles experience with its range of takeaway dishes including its signature yusheng variations that are assembled in a classy, multi-tiered red box, homemade radish cake and indulgent pen cai. Or check out its takeaway set menus (priced at S$728+ for its Auspicious Home Dining Set) that include chef Leung's special Rolled Yellow Croaker with Sichuan Peppercorn and his Signature Golden Fried Rice with Preserved Meat.

To beautify your home in preparation for the New Year, Raffles Boutique is rich with decorating ideas from whimsical origami hanging ornaments to beautiful floral arrangements crafted by its inhouse Floral Boutique. Another standout would be its auspicious lunar new year hampers packaged in custom made wooden carriers designed to look like a traditional Chinese lunch box. Indeed, whatever your needs are, you've come to the right place for a reunion to remember.

For your takeaway and gifting needs, visit rafflescelebrations. com.sg for a comprehensive range. For information about dining at yì by Jereme Leung, visit yi-restaurant.com.sg