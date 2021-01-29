You are here

(Left) CULTURE OF DESIGN: Juste un Clou bracelet, white gold, diamonds (S$33,700); LOVE necklace, white gold, diamonds (S$11,900); Tank Solo watch, quartz movement, yellow gold, steel, leather (S$6,800); Panthère de Cartier ring, white gold, diamonds, emeralds, onyx (S$33,000) (Right) PRECIOUS DETAILS: Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, 33mm, automatic movement, pink gold, diamonds, leather (S$27,300); Trinity ring, medium model, white gold, yellow gold, pink gold (S$1,850); Panthère de Cartier necklace, yellow gold, tsavorite garnets, onyx (S$27,500); LOVE bracelet, pink gold, diamonds (S$21,700)

(Left) PRECISE PROPORTIONS: LOVE bracelet, yellow gold, diamonds (S$15,100); Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, 42mm, automatic movement, pink gold, leather (S$22,600); Trinity earrings, white gold, yellow gold, pink gold, diamonds (S$10,300); Juste un Clou ring, pink gold, diamonds (S$14,700); Panthère de Cartier ring, yellow gold, onyx, tsavorite garnets (S$17,300); LOVE ring, white gold, ceramic, diamonds (S$16,200) (Right) PURITY OF LINE AND SHAPE: Panthère de Cartier ring, pink gold, tsavorite garnets, onyx (S$9,100); Tank Américaine watch, large model, automatic movement, steel, leather (S$8,600); LOVE ring, pink gold, diamonds (S$13,100); Trinity ring, small model, white gold, yellow gold, pink gold, diamonds (S$8,850); Juste un Clou ring, white gold, diamonds (S$20,900); Tank Louis Cartier watch, large model, quartz movement, yellow gold, leather (S$14,700)
LUNAR NEW YEAR

A Spring awakening

A new year. Renewed love. Everlasting memories. Cartier’s icons take you through the passage of time.
29/01/2021 - 05:50
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

PHOTOGRAPHY: WINSTON CHUANG STYLING & ART DIRECTION: CK KOO

