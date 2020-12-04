An urban escapade

IN EVERY FAMILY, the planning of a vacation almost always involves a clash of priorities. Entertaining the children is all well and good, but it's often done at the expense of harried adults who have no recourse to a getaway of their own. But if you can't bring the kids to a cocktail bar or a full body aromatherapy massage and seaweed wrap, what's a vacation planner - namely, you - to do?

This holiday season, indecision is a thing of the past at Pan Pacific Singapore, which welcomes guests from Dec 9 to stay in its freshly rejuvenated 790 rooms that comply with the highest standards of health and safety. This city getaway is well-versed with the different lifestyle needs of its discerning guests, and has spared no effort in creating an all-in-one destination for every taste.

FOR URBAN ADULTS

If you're working away from home or just want some quiet time to chill alone or with your significant other, Pan Pacific Singapore checks all the boxes with its elegant rooms and suites that are backed by state-of-the-art in-room technology, wireless internet connectivity and the bonus of panoramic views of Marina Bay and the city skyline. For an elevated stay - literally - the Pacific Club rooms give you access to the exclusive Pacific Club Lounge on the 38th floor, where the view of the city and the South China Sea are unparalleled. Not to mention the luxe privileges of champagne breakfast, afternoon tea and sunset cocktails and canapés.

Location-wise, you can't get any more city centre than this. The hotel is connected via sky-bridge to Marina Square, Millenia Walk and Suntec mall, and is a short stroll to both City Hall and Promenade MRT stations. For the more adventurous, Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay and National Gallery are also walkable. Packages start from S$405++.

KIDS 'N US

Your super juniors won't be lured out of their little teepee in the specially designed, family-themed rooms that come complete with adorable bedding, plush toys, children's amenities and bathtub toys. Let them loose on the Lifestyle floor at the fourth level, which has been turned into a spacious playground and herb garden, and a weekend treasure hunt yields rewards for the dogged treasure seeker. There's plenty of poolside fun to be had too, with ring toss games, ping pong and bouncy castles to raise the activity level. Add to that a current attractive deal starting from S$510++ a night that covers breakfast for two adults and two kids at Edge restaurant.

HERITAGE TRAIL

Get reacquainted with the city on Pan Pacific Singapore's curated history tour that takes you down memory lane. There's a two-hour city tour on the FunVee City Hopper, and an experiential walking trail of around the Marina Bay area that you can do at your convenience. End the day with some local flavours for dinner at Pacific Marketplace, and wind down with a Singapore Sling at the Pacific Club Lounge on level 38, watching the lights go down on a memorable day. Prices start at S$320++ a night and includes breakfast at Edge for two persons.

GOURMET AND SPA HAVEN

Life's little luxuries - good food and a sybaritic massage - are in abundance here, with award-winning restaurants Keyaki, Hai Tien Lo and Rang Mahal leading the way. Diversity drives the F&B direction at Pan Pacific Singapore, with the authentic regional cuisine at Edge buffet restaurant and Pacific Marketplace's Asian delights and charcuterie rounding off the dining choices.The Lifestyle floor is also home to the award-winning St. Gregory Spa, which pampers you with a wide range of face and body treatments and traditional healing therapies.

So whichever way you look at it, Pan Pacific Singapore is the key to a perfect getaway for all in the family.

Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595. Tel: 6336 8111. For more information and offers, go to panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-marina/offers