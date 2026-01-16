Auspicious feasts for the Year of the Horse

Ride into Chinese New Year with exquisite reunion dinners and takeaway treats from Singapore’s top hotels

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore

Fortune is in full bloom at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore, which welcomes the Year of the Horse in style at its three signature dining destinations: Peach Blossoms, Peppermint and Portman’s Bar.

At Peach Blossoms, acclaimed executive Chinese chef Edward Chong presents seven exquisite set menus. The star is the eight-course Spring Blossoms Rising Fortune Set (S$688 per pax, minimum two), featuring Harvest Yusheng with Hakka-style salt-baked chicken, snow crab spring roll with bird’s nest and caviar, Alaskan king crab, braised coral trout and 18-head dried abalone, ending with bird’s nest dessert.

Larger groups can opt for the Blissful (S$1,988), Delightful (S$2,288) or Contentment (S$2,688) sets for 10, while smaller parties may choose the Imperial (S$298), Blessing (S$398) or Vegetarian Fortune (S$198) menus.

Take-home celebrations are equally indulgent. The Happiness Reunion Family Bundle (S$988 net) features Prosperity Salmon yusheng, braised pig’s trotter with abalone and smoked soy sauce chicken. The Blossoming Abalone Treasure Pot (S$488 net for six) is packed with abalone, sea cucumber, scallop and braised pig’s trotter.

Take-home options at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay include nian gao and radish cake. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY

Yusheng options range from Prosperity Salmon (from S$138 net) to Fortune Abalone (from S$178 net). Other must-haves include festive nian gao (from S$55 net), signature fragrant smoked duck (S$128 net), gift hampers (from S$298 net) and cookies (from S$35.80).

Peppermint offers a fully halal-certified buffet (from S$72++ per adult) while Portman’s Bar rounds things off with a refined Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea (from S$68 per pax, minimum two), featuring savoury bites such as Peking duck crepe and whole abalone au gratin.

Prices are subject to service charge and GST unless stated otherwise. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/prosperity-blooms

A thoughtful line-up of a la carte specials, set menus, takeaway treasures and Chinese New Year goodies has been launched at 5 ON 25. PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE

Andaz Singapore

Mark the Year of the Horse at 5 ON 25 at Andaz Singapore, where its head Chinese chef Lim Hong Lih presents Handcrafted Reunions – a thoughtful line-up of a la carte specials, set menus, takeaway treasures and Chinese New Year goodies.

At the heart of the celebrations is 5 ON 25’s signature yusheng (S$88 and S$148), featuring sustainably sourced cured Petuna ocean trout, crisp whitebait, candied nuts and fresh greens brought together with a house-made plum dressing. Auspicious add-ons include Jade Tiger abalone (S$58), marinated jellyfish head (S$12) or vegetarian bak kwa (S$18).

Be it an intimate reunion or large gathering, savour chef Lim’s contemporary Cantonese flair in five set lunch and dinner menus (from S$98 per pax), served in the main dining room or private suites.

The signature yusheng at 5 ON 25 features sustainably sourced cured Petuna ocean trout, crisp whitebait and candied nuts. PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE

Start with 5 ON 25’s signature yusheng, followed by comforting Double-Boiled Three Treasures Soup or Buddha Jumps Over The Wall. Continue with refined signatures such as South Patagonian toothfish, Australian king scallops with sea cucumber, and a dramatic table-side XO brandy flambe claypot baked jasmine rice with king crab.

A la carte dishes include poached spotted grouper (S$68), Imperial Concubine-style chicken (from S$35) and Maine lobster with Jade Tiger abalone (S$98), finishing with desserts such as chilled sago cream with guava and aloe.

For home celebrations, pen cai (S$288 for four pax; S$518 for eight) makes a luxurious centrepiece, complemented by festive goodies such as fortune chocolates, black tea chocolate bars and red velvet cookies, with returning favourites including the Thirteen Wonders Mahjong Chocolate Set.

Prices are subject to service charge and GST unless stated otherwise. For reservations and orders, visit: https://www.hyatt.com/andaz/sinaz-andaz-singapore/dining/5-on-25

Highlights at embu’s buffet include lotus leaf-wrapped rice with preserved meat and Chinese New Year-themed desserts. PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE

Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Mandarin Oriental Singapore ushers in the Year of the Horse with a bountiful Chinese New Year experience, spotlighting festive dining and auspicious highlights, led by Chef Fei’s celebrated yusheng.

At Cherry Garden by Chef Fei, Chef Fei anchors the season with his refined Chaoshan-style Prosperity Toss, a thoughtful reimagining of the traditional yusheng. Finely julienned vegetables, crispy taro, Wujiang salted vegetables and radish are layered with peanuts and pumpkin seeds, then brought together by a house-made sauce.

The Prosperity Toss is available as part of the specially curated set menus (from S$238 per pax). Lobster yusheng, crowned with sweet Australian lobster meat, is served in the Fortune set menu (S$688 per pax) or a la carte at S$1,388 a portion.

Dine-in guests can choose from a curation of set menus that symbolise abundance, joy and togetherness. Auspicious signature dishes include pan-fried lotus root patties stuffed with crab meat, and seared Xisha lobster with creamy garlic sauce.

At Cherry Garden by Chef Fei, guests can choose from a curation of set menus that symbolise abundance, joy and togetherness. PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE

At embu, diners can look forward to a buffet spread of Chinese New Year delicacies, while groups of four or more enjoy a complimentary lobster and beetroot-cured salmon yusheng with homemade yuzu ponzu.

The Lunar New Year buffet is available from Feb 2 to Mar 3, priced from S$78 per pax for lunch and S$98 per pax for dinner. Highlights include lotus leaf-wrapped rice with preserved meat and Chinese New Year-themed desserts.

At the Lobby Lounge, the Blissful Spring Afternoon Tea (S$68 per pax) offers lighter treats including cured salmon with mandarin peel and a tropical Fortune tart.

Prices are subject to service charge and GST unless stated otherwise. For more information, visit: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/singapore

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s 15 Stamford Restaurant offers a festive set lunch and dinner. PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Ring in the Year of the Horse with an elegant festive spread at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, where heritage spaces and polished hospitality set the tone for family reunions from Feb 1 to Mar 3.

At 15 Stamford Restaurant, dine on modern Asian flavours in an elegant space with a distinctive stained-glass ceiling.

A four-course set lunch (S$68 per pax) begins with house-made mantou paired with crab roe espuma and smoked Bordier butter, followed by a refined roast duck tea or a vegetarian yam tau kwa option. Mains include coral trout fillet, pork belly with scallop or wagyu beef cheek, finishing with Moutai ice cream or soursop sorbet.

The set dinner (S$128 per pax) elevates the experience with an additional course of angel hair pasta topped with uni and Oscietra caviar, alongside premium mains including Rougie duck breast and wagyu striploin.

Host larger gatherings at The Atelier, with six-course celebratory menus such as the Classic Abundant (S$168 per pax) and Auspicious Premium (S$188 per pax), which highlight prosperity salmon yusheng, double-boiled chicken soup with abalone, steamed black cod and braised sea cucumber.

At Capitol Theatre, the Prestigious Set Menu (S$208 per pax) unfolds in dramatic fashion with abalone yusheng crowned with caviar, as well as braised sea cucumber and a soothing herbal jelly dessert.

For home celebrations, The Boutique offers a generous pen cai. PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

For home celebrations, The Boutique offers yusheng platters (from S$98 net), a generous signature pen cai (S$388 net), festive hampers (from S$368 net), seasonal nian gao and other treats – all you need for an abundant start to the new year.

Prices are subject to service charge and GST unless stated otherwise. For more information, visit: https://shop-capitolkempinski.com