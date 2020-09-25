You are here

PUMP UP THE SLEEVE: (from left) Chloé, Chanel, Fendi.

CONSERVATIVE PARTY: (From left) Hermès Menswear, Fendi, Chanel

SCULPTED STYLE: (From left) Valentino, Mother of pearl diamond earrings, by ByCanary, Givenchy.

ALL THAT GLITTERS: (From left) Michael Kors Collection, Salvatore Ferragamo, Rochas.

CUFF IT: (from left) Alexander McQueen, Resin cuff with pearls, by Chanel.

SHINY METAL: (Left) Balmain. (Right) Perlée bracelet in white gold and diamonds, by Van Cleef & Arpels.

PURE JOY: (From left) Salvatore Ferragamo Menswear, Jacquemus Menswear, Lanvin Menswear.

IT’S A TIE: (From left) Gucci Menswear, Louis Vuitton Menswear, Prada

FUN SUITS: (From left) Louis Vuitton Menswear, Off-White Menswear, Martine Rose Menswear.
Style

Fall/winter 2020 trend report

The season's best ready-to-wear and jewellery trends to invest in.
PUMP UP THE SLEEVE

Queen Victoria popularised the puff sleeve in the 18th century and even today, the XXL sleeve lives on.

CONSERVATIVE PARTY

No longer the bookworm's go-to favourite, the cardigan is back on the fashion radar, but it's

