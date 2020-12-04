Festive colours

GLASHÜTTE ORIGINAL

PanoMaticLunar Forest Green

Featuring a striking deep green dial, Glashütte Original's PanoMaticLunar in Forest Green reflects the tall fir trees surrounding Glashutte's factory in the scenic Ore Mountains in Germany. Particularly eye-catching, the dial starts as an intense dark green at the centre and graduates to black at the edges. The hand-crafted dial is framed by a 40 mm wide satin-brushed and polished stainless steel case, mounted on a matching brown alligator nubuck leather strap. The hours, minutes and seconds are read off white gold hands on two off-centre sub-dials. The silvery moon phase display is reminiscent of a shimmering lake in the midst of a green forest. An in-house automatic movement, which can be seen through the crystal sapphire back case, keeps the timepiece ticking.

Price: S$15,200

H. MOSER & CIE

Endeavour Centre Seconds Diamond Concept

Five years ago, the independent watch brand showcased a purely minimalist Concept model with a fume dial of daring colour that was devoid of indices, name and logo. It proved so popular that the fume dial - even without the logo - is now a signature feature of the brand. Celebrating the Concept series' fifth anniversary, Moser has produced three limited edition models. The Endeavour Concept Tourbillon (limited 50) and the Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept (limited 100), both with a funky blue fume dial in sunburst pattern, are for men. For ladies, the Endeavour Centre Seconds Diamonds Concept (limited 100), has 60 brilliant-cut diamonds encircling a burgundy fume dial attached on a 38 mm steel case. The self-winding inhouse movement that powers the watch boasts an original Straumann hairspring, made by a firm owned by Moser.

Price: S$25,400

PATEK PHILIPPE

Twenty-4 Quartz

Introduced in 1999, this is the first Patek Philippe collection created exclusively for women. The quartz timepiece with a metallic bracelet is identified by a cambered rectangular steel case with diamonds - the case in an original art-decoinspired 'manchette' or cuff design. As its name suggests, the model is conceived to be worn over 24 hours and for all occasions. In the past two decades it has appeared in rose and white gold with coloured dials in a small format, different straps, dazzling jewellery and in a yellow gold case minus the diamonds. Two years ago, the Twenty-4 went automatic with the movement housed in a round case of steel or rose gold, with a choice of dial colours. It has now returned to its quartz version, case and size (25.1 x 30 mm), but has two new faces: blue sunburst and gray sunburst enriched by a gradation to black at the periphery.

Price: S$19,400

H. MOSER & CIE + MB&F

Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon

The collaboration between two independent watch brands has resulted in a gravitydefying complication watch that is Moser's reinterpretation of MB&F's Flying T model - a one-minute flying tourbillon featuring its 3-D movement and sapphire dome cover. The new adaptation is fitted with Moser's cylindrical balance spring, which helps to provide more accurate time-keeping. The stainless steel watch comes in a funky blue, cosmic green, burgundy off-white or ice blue dial. Each is limited to 15 pieces, a nod to the 15th anniversary of MB&F and 15th anniversary of Moser's re-launch.

Price: S$129,800