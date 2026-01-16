Horse around with these Chinese New Year style trends

These equine-inspired styles are sure to catch attention this festive season

On the right, a faux-leather Karl Lagerfeld dress is given an extra pop with satin panels and glimmering fringe embellishments. PHOTO: KARL LAGERFELD

AS WE PREPARE OURSELVES FOR a fortnight of ushering in the Year of the Fire Horse, the hunt for new outfits is well under way.

This year, in particular, is one where you can really make an on-theme statement with your ensemble. After all, the horse is one of the most-referenced animals in fashion, with several major brands having their roots in making equestrian gear.

Of course, if you’re looking for something that’s more wearable year-round, there are plenty of more understated pieces, too. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourite emerging trends, ready to incorporate in your Fire Horse looks.

Head on

Whether it’s in a minuscule print or bold statement piece, horse motifs are swiftly cantering into focus. Used thoughtfully, these accents can bring personality and a symbolic touch to Chinese New Year outfits; just limit yourself to one or two, to avoid treading into costume territory.

Chloe places the horse front and centre in a short-sleeved jumper (S$1,540). The contrast between the merino-cashmere knit’s deep black and the detachable gold-toned horse head draws the eye directly to the latter. Dangling tonally matched chains also imbue movement into the piece – more on that later on.

The references don’t always have to be immediately obvious, either; a small nod to the equestrian world can be just as effective at evoking the season.

Originally inspired by a racing set, the horsebit has become nearly synonymous with Gucci. A black silk fil coupe top from the brand’s cruise 2026 collection is given additional visual interest with the motif in glimmering metallised fibre and a self-tie ribbon detail in matching fabric.

Meanwhile, Faure Le Page’s limited-edition print features a horseshoe form with the brand’s scale pattern, in an homage to its heritage in metalworking. The coated canvas material, which also features small pops of red, has been applied to a select range of items, including the Daily Battle Vertical (S$2,550).

Mane attraction

Once relegated to the likes of old Westerns and music festivals, fringe has made its way back into the fore. We’re not talking about the little bits on tiny tassels, either; we mean big statement pieces, with substantial rows of cords that call to mind a horse’s mane.

Loewe’s Puzzle Bag, for one, has been updated with hand-knotted leather fringe, giving the classic cuboid silhouette a sense of lightness. The new edition (S$5,990) comes in two colourways – one black and the other white – both with palladium hardware.

A dress covered entirely in fringe might sound like a recipe for something that’s reminiscent of Cousin Itt, but Bottega Veneta’s interpretation (S$9,690), rendered in a crepe fabric, keeps things on the buoyant side. The festive tassels add a touch of playfulness and joy to the otherwise minimal and sleek silhouette.

From Karl Lagerfeld, a fringed faux-leather dress (S$675) is given an extra pop with satin panels and glimmering embellishments, making for a great transition piece that goes easily from day to evening; nights out after visiting are sure to be a breeze with this.

Sparkle and shine

No festive season is complete without a little glitzy bling. Sequins, metallic threads, and glittery finishes catch the light with every move, imbuing a party vibe in any outfit.

Out of Chanel’s cruise 2025/2026 show, a gold silk-crepe set – comprising a jacket (S$13,390) and trousers (S$6,620) – feels almost perfectly on theme for this Chinese New Year, sitting somewhere between the classic Chanel suit and an equestrian get-up; it’s even topped with a mandarin collar.

Over at Max Mara, a jumper (S$1,439) is adorned with sequins and rhinestones that form a stylised horse and “M” monogram. The shiny embellishments build on the eye-catching appeal of the jumper’s bright red tone, adding textural contrast and interest to the piece.

For those seeking something more restrained, thematic jewellery is one way to incorporate bling in an outfit without going full-tilt across the body.

Take, for instance, the horse charm earrings (S$340) from Tory Burch’s seasonal collection. Crystal details glimmer against the gold-plated brass equines’ bodies and the glass pearl studs placed above them. At just over an inch long, these earrings are big enough to be noticed without being overwhelming.