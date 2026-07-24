How Raffles Hotel Singapore’s champagne truffle mooncake became a Singapore icon

SPECIAL FEATURE

Thirty years since its inception, the hotel’s best-selling snowskin creation remains one of the city’s sweetest success stories

WALK UP TO ANYONE ON the street and ask them the first thing that comes to mind when picturing Raffles Hotel. You’ll get a few standard answers: the legendary Singapore Sling, the iconic Sikh doormen, the stately neo-Renaissance architecture. Maybe even a memorable meal at Tiffin Room or Butcher’s Block, or some toothsome bites at the AP Cafe.

But ask those same folks that question around the Mid-Autumn Festival and you’ll likely get an additional response: Raffles’ much-vaunted, highly anticipated seasonal treat – its Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes.

Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

They’ve been delighting chocoholics – and testing their self-control – for the better part of three decades. Because let’s be honest, every box begins with the modest assumption that you’ll allow yourself “just a tiny wedge”. In reality, few end that way.

In a country where mooncakes have become something of an arms race, that kind of staying power is no mean feat. With every year comes a new wave of limited-edition snowskin flavours, each one trendier, more viral, and more exotic than the next. Smoked cognac. Salted caramel. Lychee martini. Ube paste.

If the flavour profile exists, there’s a chance some hotel, restaurant or patisserie on the island has wrapped it in snowskin. And don’t even get us started on the designer gift boxes the confections are presented in.

Raffles’ snowskin mooncake collection PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

But while trends come and go, the Raffles Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncake has unapologetically stuck to its guns. Like the Singapore Sling, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

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Also, the mooncake was a pioneer and trendsetter in its time, long before innovation became a marketing buzzword. That’s something worth holding on to.

Whisky & Lapsang Souchong Truffle Mooncakes PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Let it snow

While the baked mooncake has a history that stretches back thousands of years, its snowskin counterpart is a relatively modern invention. We can thank chefs in Hong Kong for developing snowskin varieties in the 1960s as a lighter version of the baked archetype.

Raffles Hotel also offers premium baked mooncakes PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Instead of a pastry shell, these mooncakes are enclosed in a chewy glutinous rice skin with a texture suited to warmer climates. As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for tropical Singapore to cotton on to the idea.

By the 1970s and 1980s, these upstarts had become firmly entrenched in Singapore’s Mid-Autumn festivities. Local bakeries experimented with a host of fillings and flavours. But Raffles went one step further – and leapfrogged the competition entirely.

When the hotel unveiled its Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncake in the 1990s, local gourmands, hotel guests and international visitors alike were floored. There was nothing else like it.

Sakura & Raspberry Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Modern fusion food was still in its infancy, and the mooncake, with its East-meets-West sensibilities – pairing champagne-infused chocolate truffle with smooth lotus paste and delicate, chewy glutinous rice skin – tantalised taste buds across the board.

Today, such pairings seem almost commonplace. But back then, they were a novelty.

Remember, it wasn’t until the 1980s that fusion cuisine exploded on the global culinary landscape, with celebrity chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa and Wolfgang Puck steering adventurous diners towards Japanese-Peruvian or French-Californian-Asian combinations.

Matcha & Raspberry Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

It seemed almost expected that Singapore would invent its own blend, given its history and identity as a cultural crossroads. Raffles’ Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes are a microcosm of the country itself: grounded in tradition, but intrepid enough to borrow, mix and reinvent.

An ancient Chinese festival merging and harmonising with European confectionery techniques in a single bite. The result? Something that felt both familiar yet refreshingly novel.

Gifts worth giving

But novelty alone doesn’t create an icon. By nature, novelty fades. What contributed to the mooncake’s success was timing.

In the 1990s, Singapore emerged as a global business hub. Corporate gifting – centred on festivities such as the Mid-Autumn Festival – took off.

More than just seasonal treats to be enjoyed among friends and family, mooncakes began to be exchanged between business associates and given by vendors to clients as expressions of appreciation.

Already synonymous with understated luxury and impeccable hospitality, Raffles was uniquely placed to elevate the humble mooncake. Gifting or receiving a box of Raffles’ Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes became a highly anticipated ritual, one that grew to be part of the occasion itself.

Pistachio & Apricot Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Other luxury hotels, restaurants and F&B brands wasted no time in following suit, exploring exotic, gourmet ingredients, spirit-infused fillings and funky flavour combinations of their own.

What you find on the market today – including Raffles’ own new flavours such as Whisky & Lapsang Souchong Truffle as well as Matcha & Raspberry Truffle – are indebted to the original Champagne Truffle and the path it helped pioneer.

The handmade tale

Despite a recipe that was concocted 30 years ago, the Champagne Truffle Mooncake feels surprisingly contemporary. That’s because of how it’s made.

In an era when consumers gravitate towards artisanal, small-batch products, and value craftsmanship and authenticity above all else, Raffles’ handmade mooncakes feel more relevant than ever.

Instead of being produced on an industrial scale or in a cloud kitchen, the mooncakes are still prepared, shaped and packed by hand by Raffles’ culinary team, with each piece reflecting the quality and care that have long guided the hotel’s culinary philosophy. True luxury, after all, is inherently anti-industrial.

It’s difficult to quantify the human touch, but it’s easily discernible. The difference lies in the harmony of flavours and textures.

The silky, soft snowskin; the smooth, rich lotus paste; and the champagne truffle core with its crust that bursts open to coat the palate in a sweet, sticky, satisfying finish. It all comes together with a balance that feels intentional rather than manufactured.

Guojiao 1573 Baijiu Black Sesame Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

An icon 30 years in the making

It’s curious how something that once broke the mould has come to shape it and be part of the Mid-Autumn firmament in Singapore. For more than three decades, the Raffles Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncake has become an undeniable part of the festivities, enjoyed by a multigenerational, multinational fanbase.

Just as Hermes handbags, Patek Philippe wristwatches and Rolls-Royce cars are the standard-bearers of their respective product categories, the Raffles Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncake is, well, the Raffles of snowskin mooncakes.

Every Mid-Autumn Festival brings another crop of inventive mooncakes promising to be the next big thing. But every year, many of us still find ourselves reaching for the little chocolate truffle that started it all.