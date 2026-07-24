Itzy’s Yeji is front and centre in Roger Vivier’s latest campaign

STYLE

The K-pop idol shows off the maison’s mix of French flair and contemporary cool for pre-fall 2026

French fashion house Roger Vivier's pre-fall 2026 campaign has Yeji of K-pop group Itze playing Twister in its Paris maison. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

GHERARDO FELLONI IS THE GUARDIAN of a house of memories: Stacks of polaroids, mood boards and decades of sketches line the salons of Maison Vivier in Paris.

For years, that archive has stayed mostly out of the public eye. Now, the pre-fall 2026 campaign by Roger Vivier – which Felloni heads as creative director – cracks that door open.

Yeji pairs the Belle Vivier clutch with the New Ranger loafers. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

The campaign has Yeji of K-pop group Itzy reclining on piles of books, playing Twister next to white bunnies, and treating the house’s history like something to root through and explore – not just admire from a distance.

It’s a substantial history, too.

After opening his first boutique in 1937, Vivier designed shoes for style icons from Hollywood legend Marlene Dietrich to Queen Elizabeth II. Over the years, he invented countless silhouettes that ushered in a new era of design.

The Belle Vivier clutch is matched tit-for-tat by the Viv’ in the City pump. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

The clothes and accessories that Felloni chose to highlight in the latest campaign extend that storied past. But far from falling for the usual trappings of nostalgia, he’s opted for a more active approach that pushes things into the present day.

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Take, for instance, the Belle Vivier slingback, a design of the brand’s eponym from back in 1965. Here, the shoe is rendered in suede, colour-blocked in muted shades of green, beige and blush pink.

This reinvented classic is paired with a matching Belle Vivier hobo bag, boasting a rounder, more relaxed shape than the house’s typical structure, though it retains the hallmark buckle front and centre.

Together, these softer renditions read like an evolution of the house’s signatures: drawing from the past while pulling in new style sensibilities.

Yeji has been Roger Vivier’s global brand ambassador for more than a year. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

Also getting its moment in the spotlight is the versatile Belle Vivier clutch. For dressier occasions, its elegant long silhouette is matched tit-for-tat by the Viv’ in the City pump, a sleek and sharp high heel.

The New Ranger loafer, meanwhile, brings out a more laid-back energy to the Belle Vivier clutch. A low square heel and miniature Efflorescence crystal buckle – itself a nod to a jewelled pump Vivier designed in 1966 – make for a practical, almost everyday ensemble.

At the centre of all of this is Yeji, who’s been Roger Vivier’s global brand ambassador for more than a year. A triple threat who raps, sings and dances, she’s noted for her stage presence, individuality and expressive energy.

Those qualities have placed her among the forerunners in a new generation of international idols. Since coming on board with Roger Vivier, she’s used that star power to bring the house’s universe – at the intersection of Parisian heritage and contemporary culture – to a global audience.

Roger Vivier’s pre-fall 2026 collection is available online, as well as at the maison’s new Singapore flagship boutique in Ngee Ann City. Launched in June, the store is the first in the region to have a concept also seen in Roger Vivier’s Paris flagship on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore.