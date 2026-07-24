Jewels and watches to covet

JEWELLERY

Bulgari’s mastery over both gemological and horological creations are best seen in its celebrated high jewellery and high-end timepieces

With Eclettica, Bulgari draws from centuries of artistic languages and gives them new expression through its own visionary and audacious lens. PHOTO: BULGARI

IF THERE IS ONE JEWELLER that cannot be boxed in, that would be Bulgari.

Over 142 years, the legendary Italian jeweller has built a repertoire of collections that are as creative as they are technically accomplished. Known for its daring use of coloured stones, the Roman jeweller is remarkably ingenious, developing innovative house codes that are instantly recognisable and highly sought-after.

Witness its iconic B.zero1 collection, which takes the Colosseum’s architecture and boldly turns it into a spiral ring design using its famous Tubogas technique – itself inspired by 1920s flexible industrial gas pipes.

Then there’s Bulgari’s distinctive Serpenti line. What started as a jewellery timepiece with a Tubogas body wrapping around the wrist has evolved into stylised snake motifs across its jewellery universe.

More importantly, the luxury jeweller is not one to shy away from opulence when the occasion calls for it. Its most extraordinary jewels come out to play in its sumptuous high jewellery collections; key pieces of which can be spotted at celebrity red carpet appearances.

But while Bulgari is adept at tapping its Roman roots for inspiration, it is never a slave to history.

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Its latest high jewellery and high-end watch collection is proof.

With Eclettica, Bulgari draws from centuries of artistic languages – from art to architecture – and gives them new expression through its own visionary and audacious lens. Guided by artistic intuition, the collection showcases an unprecedented 15 transformable creations and nine extraordinary masterpieces.

It’s staggering. It’s magnificent. And it builds on a solid foundation of glorious high jewellery pieces along the way. Here are some covetable highlights.

Eclettica Serpenti Spira Cuff

Eclettica Serpenti Spira Cuff PHOTO: BULGARI

Sculptural and spectacular, this is the most stunning interpretation of Bulgari’s beloved Serpenti yet. Who would have thought a flexible, clasp-free cuff can exude the strength and symmetry of Roman columns, yet project the sinuosity of a snake as it emerges from the bangle?

At the heart of this marvel in white gold with diamonds and onyx is a 5.08-carat fancy vivid yellow pear-cut diamond, while a second vivid yellow diamond crowns the serpent’s head. This is art you’d be so lucky to wear.

Colour Treasure Necklace

Colour Treasure Necklace PHOTO: BULGARI

This high jewellery necklace speaks of symmetry and perfect proportions – with a hint of chutzpah. The piece is crafted in yellow gold and set with diamonds, turquoise and mother-of-pearl, with a statement 46.62-carat oval cabochon rubellite at its centre.

Colour Treasure Ring

Colour Treasure Ring PHOTO: BULGARI

Looking for an eye-catching cocktail ring? Consider this high jewellery creation in pink gold, which is particularly striking for its 12.86-carat cushion imperial topaz, surrounded by diamonds and onyx.

High Jewellery Necklace

High Jewellery Necklace PHOTO: BULGARI

A regal piece that will not look out of place for a meeting with royalty – that’s how fabulous this necklace is. Crafted in white gold and encrusted with diamonds, the star of this creation is a 7.09-carat cushion sapphire from Madagascar.

High Jewellery Earrings

High Jewellery Earrings PHOTO: BULGARI

The design of these gorgeous earrings plays on contrasts, switching between blue sapphires and white diamonds on either side. Both are made in white gold, with sapphires from Sri Lanka.

Serpenti Necklace

Serpenti Necklace PHOTO: BULGARI

Be mesmerised by the iconic Serpenti motif in this high jewellery necklace. On a supple, yellow gold body studded with diamonds is a snake’s head crowned with a 6.99-carat, pear-shaped peridot, with buff-top rubies forming its eyes.

Serpenti Bracelet

Serpenti Bracelet PHOTO: BULGARI

Matching the necklace is this high jewellery Serpenti bracelet in yellow gold with a 1.86-carat peridot, buff-top rubies and diamonds.

Serpenti Tubogas Infiniti Watch

Serpenti Tubogas Infiniti Watch PHOTO: BULGARI

This ultra-feminine watch in white gold is a picture of luxury and harmony. The case and dial are covered in diamonds with blue hands and indices as accents, while its crown is topped with a cabochon-cut sapphire. Coiling around the wrist is a spiral bracelet with more bling – 511 round brilliant-cut diamonds, to be precise.

Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar Haute Horlogerie Watch

Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar Haute Horlogerie Watch PHOTO: BULGARI

A record-breaking masterpiece, this watch boasts an extra-thin mechanical manufacture movement with automatic winding that drives retrograde displays for the date, day, month and leap year. This slim innovation comes in a handsome, sandblasted titanium case, dial and bracelet, with a transparent case-back and folding buckle.

Octo Roma Papillon Central Tourbillon Watch

Octo Roma Papillon Central Tourbillon Watch PHOTO: BULGARI

This extraordinary rose gold timepiece with mechanical manufacture movement and manual winding has a flying tourbillon right in the centre of its dial.

The hours are displayed through a jumping window at the 12 o’clock position, while two retracting diamond-shaped “papillon” hands sweep over a black matte dial. It comes with a matte black alligator bracelet and a transparent sapphire case-back.