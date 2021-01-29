Ladies in red

PIAGET

The Limelight Stella also comes in festive red but without any image of an ox. The watch, a moon-phase complication with starry night sky that runs on a self-winding movement, features a 36mm rose gold case dressed in 126 brilliantcut diamonds on the bezel. The mother-of-pearl dial sparkles even more with 14 diamonds. The timepiece is matched with a red alligator strap and a rose gold pin buckle.

Price: S$58,500.

HARRY WINSTON

Premier Chinese New Year Ox Automatic 36mm features the ox in full muscular form, with its mighty chest and strong curved horns. But the macho display is tempered by the backdrop of an all-red mother-of-pearl dial. Its horns and body are also gleaming with diamonds - Harry Winston's hallmark. In fact, a sizable emerald cut diamond is perched at 12 o'clock atop the hours and minutes. Even the alligator strap, in shiny red with a rose gold buckle, is studded with 17 diamonds. The automatic movement that powers the watch, visible through the sapphire crystal on the reverse side of the watch, is fi tted with a fl at silicon balance spring that ensures precision over the years.

Price: Available upon request.

Limited to eight pieces.

PIAGET

In the Altiplano The Year of the Ox, the animal is immortalised on Piaget's most iconic watch – the ultra-thin Altiplano – occupying nearly the entire dial, which is created by master-enameller Anita Porchet using grand-feu cloisonne enamel. The 38mm wide timepiece is encased in white gold and decorated with 78 brilliant-cut diamonds. It's driven by an exceptional hand-wound in-house movement, which is merely 2.1mm thick, and is paired with an elegant black leather strap fi tted with an 18 karat white gold pin buckle.

Price: S$103,000. Limited to 38 pieces.

RICHARD MILLE

The Caliber Extra Flat Automatic RM 033 is an extra fl at watch defi ned by a skeletonised automatic movement which is 33mm wide and just 2.6mm thick. It's wrapped in a 45.7mm and 6.3mm thick round case that's made of titanium, white gold or red gold. The case back is curved, a typical trademark of Richard Mille's creations. A pink leather strap is a subtle nod to the Year of the Ox.

Price: Available upon request.