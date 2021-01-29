Master of Chronographs

ZENITH HAS ROLLED OUT TWO WATCHES at the LVMH Digital Watch Week that will set the standard for 2021: the Chronomaster Sport and the Chronomaster Revival A385, both from its Chronomaster line.

Zenith's chief executive Julien Tomare says the Chronomaster Sport is "a true evolution of a modern Zenith signature piece" that sets a new standard of precision, performance and design for the brand's staple automatic chronograph watches.

Based on the latest version of Zenith's legendary El Primero chronograph movement, the El Primero 3600 automatic, the Chronomaster Sport can accurately measure and display 1/10th of a second, pushing further the boundaries of high-frequency precision.

The look of the new chronograph – with its black bezel and dot markers, polished bezel engraved with a chronograph scale and polished and satin-brushed bracelet – comes from a reinterpretation of past Zenith chronograph notables, such as the pre-El Primero A277, the El Primero Rainbow and the El Primero De Luca. The dial of the Chronomaster Sport, in white matte or black lacquer with three diff erent coloured sub-counters, is more refi ned and legible than those of previous Zenith chronographs. It's framed in a 41mm wide robust steel case with pump-style pushers.

Price: S$14,500 (metal bracelet), S$13,800 ("Cordura" rubber strap)

The Chronomaster Revival A385 is a step back in time to 1969, when Zenith launched its fi rst three steel chronographs powered by the world's fi rst automatic high-frequency chronograph movement.

The A385 is one of the three original chronographs which stood out for the eye-catching brown gradient dial nested in its tonneau-shaped case. It was possibly the fi rst "smoked" dial made in the watch industry – and certainly the fi rst for Zenith. The revival is timely as it's a design trait that has recently seen a surge in popularity.

Chronomaster Revival A385 is not simply a vintage-inspired model, but a faithful reproduction of historical reference, using the original production plans from 1969. It preserves the original proportions and fi nishing of the 37mm steel case with pump-style pushers. The revived model is off ered in steel "ladder" bracelet, a modern remake of the Gay Freres bracelets that were emblematic of the early El Primero timepieces; and in a light brown calf leather strap that will acquire a unique patina look with wear and time.

Price: S$12,400 (metal bracelet), S$11,600 (brown calfskin)

LVMH Digital Watch Week, which is an online showcase of new timepieces launched this year by LVMH watch brands Zenith, Hublot and TAG Heuer, also introduced two other notable Zenith novelties – the Defy 21 Urban Jungle and the Pilot Type 20 Chronograph Silver.

In the Defy 21 Urban Jungle, Zenith's 1/100th of a second chronograph – higher frequency than the Chronomaster Sport – is for the fi rst time clad in a green ceramic armour.

Highly scratch-resistant and intensely coloured, the stand-out green ceramic case is fi nished entirely with matte surface. The highfrequency chronograph movement is visible through the open dial, which features matte silver and black counters.

The timepiece comes with a black rubber strap with a green cordura-eff ect rubber insert.

Price S$21,200

Limited to 250 pieces, the 45mm Pilot Type 20 Chronograph Silver, as its name suggests, is a richly detailed aviation-theme chronograph crafted in precious sterling silver – a fi rst for a Zenith Pilot chronograph.

Completing the aviator look is the brown calfskin leather strap with a rivet and silver pin buckle with a distinctive tab, recalling vintage pilot helmets.

Price: S$13,300