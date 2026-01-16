Omega makes a deep dive into Planet Ocean

The latest remake of its best-selling diving watches is both impressive and festive for the Year of the Horse

There are three orange models in the new Planet Ocean family, including an all-orange strap option. PHOTO: OMEGA

OMEGA’S LATEST SEAMASTER PLANET OCEAN collection may not be inspired by the Fire Horse, but it certainly reflects the Chinese zodiac sign’s qualities of boldness and change.

This fourth-generation series of diving watches marks the collection’s 20th anniversary with a freshly reimagined take, and features distinctive orange hues that are apt for Chinese New Year.

Planet Ocean

There are three orange models in the new Planet Ocean family, all crowned with a new orange ceramic bezel displaying a diving scale and featuring a matte black dial. The hours are marked by white strips complemented by varnished Arabic numerals 3, 6, 9 and 12 in orange.

The watches feature adjustable (to six positions) stainless steel bracelets and rubber straps. For a festive touch, the all-orange strap option is an eye-catching accessory.

The Seamaster Planet Ocean orange diving watch can be worn with a stainless steel bracelet. PHOTO: OMEGA

The remaining seven come with matte black dials and include two blue and two black models, paired with either a stainless steel bracelet or black rubber strap.

The former is distinguished with a blue ceramic bezel and white Arabic numerals instead of orange. The latter boasts a black ceramic bezel and rhodium-plated Arabic numerals.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The hours are marked by white strips complemented by varnished Arabic numerals 3, 6, 9 and 12 in orange. PHOTO: OMEGA

The first Planet Ocean series – launched in 2005 – was inspired by Omega’s Seamaster 300 diving watches from the 1960s. The sharp angles of the latest timepieces, however, are influenced by the Seamaster models of the 1980s and 1990s.

Designed with a contemporary edge, they are thinner and flatter, although they still remain at 42 mm. All the numerals on the new watches’ dials are open-work and more square for a stylish edge.

Apart from the main body, the case structure is supported by an inner titanium ring. This also provides the necessary strength to seal the watch when diving at depth. The helium escape valve – a defining part of Planet Ocean – has been removed from the case to better suit its new design.

The sapphire crystal on the case-back has been replaced by a screw-in titanium cover. This helps to refine the new watch dimensions, while lightening and adding strength to the watch.

The sharp angles of the latest timepieces are influenced by the Seamaster models of the 1980s and 1990s. PHOTO: OMEGA

A waved edge engraved with the words “PLANET OCEAN” and “SEAMASTER”, as well as the Omega seahorse emblem, decorate the case-back – which is also stamped with the watch’s water resistance (600 m).

The Planet Ocean diving watches, which can go deeper than the Seamaster 300 models (water resistance to 300 m) that inspired them, are kept ticking by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912, a certified movement that powers the brand’s ultra-deep diving models.

The self-winding mechanism, which has 60 hours’ power reserve, meets the highest standard of precision performance and is highly anti-magnetic.

Contributions to Omega’s diving heritage

Despite Planet Ocean’s relative youth, the series has strengthened Omega’s diving heritage, which dates back to 1932 when the brand unveiled the world’s first watch for civilian divers.

The new Seamaster Planet Ocean models are thinner, though they remain at 42 mm in diameter. PHOTO: OMEGA

When it was first rolled out, Planet Ocean was the first Swiss watch to feature Liquid Metal. This innovative metal alloy, stronger than titanium, was used to craft the diving scale on the black ceramic bezel. The Liquid Metal diving scale was highly resistant to scratches and had a stability that lasted. It also made the watch more beautiful.

Another pioneering breakthrough came in 2014 when an orange ceramic bezel appeared on the collection’s orange models, replacing the aluminium version. It had been a challenge to perfect the colour in ceramic.

When Omega finally succeeded, it proudly announced the feat with these words on the orange model’s case-back – a “world premiere”. The watchmaker was doubly happy, as orange is the colour that defines its diving history.

Sedna Gold also made its debut on a third-generation Planet Ocean model in 2016. This reddish hue alloy is Omega’s proprietary 18K rose gold and is exceptionally resistant to fading. The watch also introduced a “world premiere” ceramic bezel ring, with rubber detailing on the diving scale.

Planet Ocean broke a world record in 2019 when, in the guise of an Ultra Deep watch, it took a 10,929 m dive to the deepest point in the ocean. The Ultra Deep was repurposed in 2022 to make it available for sale in a new Planet Ocean collection, which is water-resistant to 6,000 m.

Six of the watches in that line came in new O-MEGASTEEL, defined as “a high-performance stainless steel alloy notable for its strength, whiter colour, excellent corrosion resistance and incomparable shine”.

This fourth generation, in turn, breaks new ground of its own.

Price: S$12,300 (orange model with steel bracelet), S$11,450 (orange model with rubber strap), S$11,950 (with steel bracelet), S$11,100 (with rubber strap)