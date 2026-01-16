Onitsuka Tiger reinvents icons with an Italian twist

The Japanese label’s new series reimagines its sneakers with artisanal craftsmanship from the Mediterranean country

The iconic Mexico 66 has been given a thicker cup sole for Onitsuka Tiger's Italian Made series. PHOTO: ONITSUKA TIGER

A NEW YEAR ALWAYS HERALDS reinvention, whether it’s through the resolutions we make in January or the new ensembles we put together when Chinese New Year swings around. Japanese label Onitsuka Tiger is bringing that philosophy of renewal and reconsideration into its products with its new border-crossing sneakers.

The Italian Made series follows Onitsuka Tiger’s Nihon Made collection, which was launched in 2008 to highlight Japanese quality craftsmanship.

In the same vein, the new line combines Onitsuka Tiger’s instantly recognisable visual language with artisanal craft, but this time from Italy; classic silhouettes by the brand are reimagined with Italian leather and produced entirely in the Mediterranean country by local master shoemakers.

New versions of the Fabre and Mexico 66 have been created. PHOTO: ONITSUKA TIGER

Two heritage models have been reinterpreted for the series: the Mexico 66 and the Fabre. The updates to each are subtle yet meaningful, retaining the shoes’ recognisability while adding a sense of uniqueness and individuality.

For instance, the Mexico 66 IM keeps the stripe pattern and slim upper of the original design, but now rides on a chunky rubber cup sole. The thicker bottom accentuates the shoe’s slight vintage vibe, though the change in silhouette is just minimal enough to let the details – such as the leather’s natural textures – shine.

The Mexico 66 IM comes in three colourways: white with black stripes, black with white stripes, and the iconic yellow with black stripes reminiscent of Bruce Lee’s shoes in Game of Death.

For the Fabre IM, meanwhile, Onitsuka Tiger has created four iterations: two low-top versions and two high-tops, all in neutral monochromatic hues. The reinterpreted basketball shoes are sleek and understated, again letting the details stand out front and centre.

Subtle details and texture are added to the leather using artisanal vintage techniques. PHOTO: ONITSUKA TIGER

On each pair of sneakers in the Italian Made series, the leather’s colours and patinas are the result of artisanal vintage processing, giving the shoes a realistically distressed, lived-in look – without going overly worn, of course.

As with the rest of Onitsuka Tiger’s range, technical performance remains a focus here, too. The shoes come with a two-layered sock-liner, which supports comfort and stability when walking by using materials of different hardness.

Shoes in the Italian Made series are crafted by master shoemakers from the Mediterranean country. PHOTO: ONITSUKA TIGER

Focusing on localised craftsmanship while keeping its design codes intact has allowed Onitsuka Tiger to add a new layer to its dialogue between heritage and modernity. The result is footwear that looks familiar at first glance, then reveals its depth through material, finish and construction.

For a season that celebrates renewal without erasing the past, these sneakers make a solid case for evolving with intention.