Refresh the home for Chinese New Year

From equestrian references to auspicious red objects, spice up your interiors in the Year of the Horse. BY LUO JINGMEI

IN THE CHINESE ZODIAC, THE horse represents strength, freedom, vitality, good fortune and drive. The beautiful animal is also a traditional symbol of wealth, power and military stealth. All these tenets are positive reasons to introduce it into your interiors – in good taste, of course.

And don’t forget the much-loved auspicious reds and other springtime touches for dressing your home this Chinese New Year.

Rotund and soft, the Circus pouf from Normann Copenhagen resembles a bao, or steamed bun. Simon Legald streamlined decorated Moroccan leather poufs into a design that features a firmer foam below and softer foam above for both comfort and durability. Price: S$945 for the smaller version, S$1,330 for the larger. Available at Xtra.

Venice-born architect Tobia Scarpa designed the Opachi vase in the 1960s for Italian art glassmaker Venini.

The company’s collaboration with Gucci for the 2024 Milan Design Week colours the vase in the fashion house’s signature Ancora Red, a deep hue which references the walls of London’s Savoy hotel where founder Guccio Gucci had once worked, the lining of the first Gucci Jackie bag, and the glamour of red lipsticks. Price: Upon request.

Designer Lukas Jaburek was inspired by the famous Taiwanese pineapple cake brand for this series of vases and bowls. Produced by 169-year-old Czech brand Moser, the colours evoke “cool ocean water or warmth of honey and summer”, and the cut crystal surfaces are reminiscent of the pineapple’s textured surface. The rims come in either gold or platinum. Price: From US$6,378 to US$15,970. Available at Artsseni or online at moser.com.

Ferruccio Laviani’s Teresa lamp for Kartell evokes unfolding petals. The curved shape is the result of innovative plastic moulding.

Choose from an array of colours – white, black, burgundy, dove grey, orange, sky blue, petroleum and mauve. Each adds a distinct mood to the interior, with the softer colours evoking blooms, and the monochrome shades emphasising form and detail. Price: S$890. Available at Space Furniture.

TWG offers a selection of exquisite teapots that mirror the tea company’s curatorial approach to flavours. One of them is the Mount Fuji Teapot, available in black or an enigmatic blue.

The cast iron teaware keeps the beverage hot for longer while imbuing it with iron, following the centuries-old Japanese tradition of nanbu tetsubin (cast ironware) for this same use. Price: S$215 for the 600 ml capacity, S$419 for the 1 litre. Available online at TWG.com.

Italian architect and designer Paola Navone spent 20 years working and travelling around South-east Asia before creating the Como Point Yamu resort in Phuket.

Her red chopsticks and white porcelain holders featuring hands with red-painted nails for Belgian design brand Serax embody her whimsical, East-meets-West vibe. Made of melamine, the chopsticks and holders are dishwasher-friendly. Price: US$35.40. Available online at finnishdesignshop.com.

Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola designed the Petalo change tray and baskets for Louis Vuitton with inspiration from springtime blooms and the maison’s signature Monogram Flower.

Featuring petal-like edges joined by saddle stitches in contrasting colours, they are ideal for containing Chinese New Year treats in style. The change tray is in pistachio green, the tall basket comes in natural calfskin, and the wide basket in mauve. Price: S$1,180, S$1,380 and S$1,440, respectively.

Made from colourful, fine hand-cut crystal, the Horse Bookend from this modern crystal brand brings a touch of glamour to this year’s Chinese zodiac creature.

In blush, grey and rose on an emerald-like base, it is a striking conversation piece on the work desk or console. Price: US$525. Available online at reflections-copenhagen.com.

Surprise your guests with this series of “vases” from Ibride, which you unstack to reveal a set of plates with delicate imagery. There are three vase shapes: Yuan, Qing and Ming, each with a story inside. For example, Qing Alhambra has a pinkish ochre exterior referencing the stone walls of the Alhambra palace, while the Qing River was inspired by a famous Chinese quote from Dream of the Red Pavilion, an 18th-century Chinese literary work. Price: €125.83 (S$188.55). Available online at ibride-design.com.

La DoubleJ’s clothing and homeware feature spirited prints that celebrate life and feminine beauty. Crafted from textured linen, these Cloud placemats are the perfect subtle backdrop to more elaborate tablescapes. The Mediterranean hues with contrasting trims were inspired by the city of Naples, and made in Italy. Price: S$200 for a set of two. Available online at ladoublej.com.

Emptying this pitcher from Ichendorf Milano reveals a surprise – at the bottom is a handsome, chocolate-coloured prancing horse.

Part of the Animal Farm collection, the glass receptacle was designed by Alessandra Baldereschi and made by artisans from the company founded in Cologne 80 years ago that now makes whimsical, functional objects in glass. Price: Upon request. Available at Jezzroom Atelier or online at yoox.com.

You don’t have to change your sofa to update it – just flourish it with a luxe layer. The Les 6 pas du Cheval, from Hermes’ spring/summer 2026 objects collection, is a printed plaid throw blanket celebrating the brand’s equestrian heritage.

The design is by experimental Dutch graphic designer and educator Karel Martens, and based on an archival image that was screen-printed on a wool and cashmere base. Price: S$4,650.

Eileen Gray was a pioneer of the modern movement, designing many iconic pieces throughout her career. Designed in 1930, her Folding Screen Paravento reflects the technologically driven, industrial aesthetic of the day, with four simple wooden panels. It is available in black, white and an auspicious red. The screen is now produced by German furniture brand ClassiCon. Price: S$20,700. Available at Space Furniture.

Persimmons symbolise good luck, prosperity and longevity, making them great additions to the home for Chinese New Year. Made of Yamanaka lacquerware, this persimmon-shaped candy box combines a glossy, reddish-brown body with a natural wooden lid. When all the festivities have ended, use it to hold your keepsakes. Price: S$271. Available online at musubikiln.com.