Remaking of an icon

FOR THE FIRST-TIME VISITOR to the newly refurbished PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, one of the most striking observations – besides the massive walls of lush vegetation that are key to its aesthetic – is the absence of plastic water bottles in the guest rooms. The ubiquitous sight of complimentary water bottles at the minibar has given way to a discreet standalone faucet in the luxuriously appointed bathrooms – dispensing free-flow filtered drinking water any time you want.

It's an understated little feature – but one which plays a pivotal role in driving the DNA of the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts, a brand created specifically to champion sustainability and the art of living responsibly.

Launched by its parent Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) in early 2020, the PARKROYAL COLLECTION spells out the group's commitment to the environment and community, in living spaces that seamlessly blend nature and architectural design.

"As a developer, we are keenly aware of environmental challenges and believe everyone can do their part," said Liam Wee Sin, Group Chief Executive of UOL Group Limited.

The group already had a head start with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, its eco-friendly hotel- in-a-garden concept that has been lauded as the World's Leading Green City Hotel. The WOHA-designed property is the poster child for eco-hospitality with its 15,000 sq metres of greenery, energy-saving technology and rainwater harvesting system. It was rebranded as PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering and "we are taking another step forward with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay to further capitalise on sustainability as a growth opportunity," added Mr Liam.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

THE FUTURE IS GREEN

"PARKROYAL COLLECTION is created for those with a sense of purpose and responsibility at heart," said Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, tapping into the mindset of modern travellers who demand more in terms of sustainability, lifestyle and design.

The 583-room PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay is an oasis of green, both visually and at its core. It's possibly the most Instagrammed new hotel in Singapore with its jaw-dropping 13-metre high landscaped wall of lush shrubbery and dreamy forest effect.

Its garden-in-a-hotel imagery extends to its onsite urban farm, which will supply vegetables and herbs to its restaurants when it's ready in the first quarter of 2021. Apart from the 2400 trees, shrubs and groundcovers that naturally filter the air, technology kicks in to lower energy use in the form of motion sensor lighting in rooms, and solar panels – which will be installed in the second quarter of 2021 – to generate electricity. Food waste is also broken down and converted into nutrient water to nourish the garden.

As part of its drive to cut out single-use plastics, a filtered water system in each room eliminates the need for disposable water bottles – you won't see them anywhere in the hotel either. Bath amenities are also provided in biodegradable packaging. There's no room service menu to flip through either. You just need to use the digital concierge ‘Iris' by scanning a QR code on your mobile device to order food, or request housekeeping and other forms of assistance. And with recycling bins in every room, guests can also play their part in saving the environment.

ICONIC DESIGN

A S$45 million investment has transformed the former Marina Mandarin into a stunning biophilic update of neo-futurist architect John Portman's original design in 1987. Its landmark 21-storey skylit atrium with its signature hanging sculpture is cleverly intertwined with this high-rise forest scape, where sculpted wooden pavilions inspired by birds' nests offer a coveted space to enjoy the surrounding scenery.

On the fourth floor, a dramatic reception area is a breathtaking sight to behold with its Zen-like space, striking timber screens and floor. A sky-bridge takes you across the atrium, giving you a panoramic treetop view of the abundant flora around you. For an extra touch of nature, live songbirds trill from their perches and in the evenings, a light show completes this magical experience.

A CITY GETAWAY

Transformation doesn't end with just a physical makeover. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay's lifestyle offerings have also been spruced up with a brand new F&B programme, along with plenty of fitness and beauty options.

At the quietly opulent Peach Blossoms restaurant, chef Edward Chong serves up a highly original modern twist to classic Cantonese cuisine. At the all-day dining Peppermint, you might get to taste the harvests from its own garden. In turn, the Atrium Lounge serves up a nature-inspired afternoon tea, signature cocktails and over 90 different types of whiskies at night.

For fitness enthusiasts, getting in shape becomes a treat, especially with a state-of-the-art gym and an outdoor mineral water swimming pool fitted with 1,380 fibre optic lights that create a sparkling twilight when the sun goes down. On top of that, the St Gregory Spa will soothe your stress away with holistic body and face treatments.

AN INSPIRING SPACE

Finally, the heart of the PARKROYAL COLLECTION brand lies not so much in getting people to spend time in the hotels but for them to spend their time well, said Mr Liam. "Time well spent because they can identify with our sustainability and eco-friendly causes, within the inspiring spaces that we have created."

For more information, visit panpacific.com